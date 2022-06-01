Asetek - Share Capital Increase Upon Exercise of Warrants

OSLO, Norway, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to warrants issued by Asetek A/S, Danish central business register (CVR) no. 34880522 (the "Company"), pursuant to corporate resolutions adopted on August 11, 2015.

Pursuant to the applicable warrant terms, the warrants are exercisable in exercise windows open in a four weeks period running from the Company's preliminary announcement of its financial statements or publication of its interim financial report however no later than 7 years after the Subscription Date as specified in the Subscription Agreement, at 12 noon.

Each warrant gives the holder the right but not the obligation, to subscribe for one share in the Company of a nominal value of DKK 0.1 at NOK 10.60 per share.

The Company has now received exercise notices from warrant holders aggregating 147,091 warrants distributed as follows:





Warrants

Warrants issued on August 11, 2015

147,091

In total

147,091



The holders of the 147,091 exercised warrants will subscribe for the corresponding 147,091 shares of each nominally DKK 0.10 in the Company and the Company has received the following corresponding subscription price:





Shares Subscription Price







Warrants issued on August 11, 2015 147,091 NOK 1,559,164.60







In total 147,091 NOK 1,559,164.60







Consequently, the share capital increase resulting from the exercise of the warrants (from nominally DKK 2,700,013.40 by nominally DKK 14,709.10 to nominally DKK 2,714,722.50) will now be registered and the newly issued shares will be divided between the warrant holders having issued an exercise notice in accordance with the above.

The shareholders' register kept by the Norwegian central securities depository Verdipapirsentralen ASA and DNB Bank ASA respectively, the warrants' register and the articles of association of the Company will be updated accordingly.

Asetek A/S

Peter Dam Madsen

Chief Financial Officer

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Peter Dam Madsen, CFO at Asetek A/S, on June 01, 2022 at 08:50 CEST.

