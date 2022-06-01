DRAGONFLY STORIES' "LESAB TRA" WINS GOLD AWARD IN "ONLINE - REALITY" CATEGORY IN THE 43rd ANNUAL TELLY AWARDS

The Wynwood Documentary Also Takes Home Three Silver Awards for "Online-Documentary: Individual," "Online-Cultural & Lifestyle" and "People's Telly General: Online Series/Shows/Segments"

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Stories , a full-service production company that focuses on telling stories for companies globally, announced today that its "LESAB TRA" documentary has been named a Gold Winner in the "Online Reality" category in the 43rd Annual Telly Awards. The documentary also took home three Silver Awards for "Online Documentary: Individual, ""Online - Cultural & Lifestyle" and "People's Telly General: Online Series/Shows/Segments." The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Adobe,Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

"LESAB TRA" dives into the neighborhood of Wynwood, just outside of Miami, home to Art Basel, one of the most avant-garde celebrations of art, street art and the most interesting emerging artists in the world. But like most celebrations, COVID-19 canceled Art Basel in 2020. Host Joe Mullings took to the streets of Wynwood with Dragonfly Stories to explore the people, places and issues that occurred in the pandemic-driven void of the usually, internationally packed streets of Wynwood that typically take place in the first week of December.

"Now, more than ever, it is necessary to celebrate video work that reflects the top tier of our industry, such as Dragonfly Stories," says Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. "This year's submissions reflect an industry that has returned to the important work of storytelling, one that has returned with a new perspective that values innovation, agility, equity, and tenacious creativity."

"Bringing home a Gold Telly this year is a statement that illustrates the talent and commitment to storytelling that Dragonfly has become known for. Our "TrueFuture" docu-series took home three Telly's in our first year, but being able to bring home four Tellys, including a Gold this year, for telling the story about Wynwood, Art Basel and the magnificent street artists that birthed an artform, and have it recognized by our peers, is a testament to the Dragonfly team and the individuals who shared their stories with us in Wynwood," says host-producer Joe Mullings.

Today's winners announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators producing work with a new POV and a refreshed creativity, reflecting an ever-changing landscape emerging from the difficulties and opportunities from the last few years.

In function of this, a series of new categories were introduced to reflect and celebrate ways in which video has continued to be used as a critical tool for communication, notably within and across a new culture of working. These new categories, including Workplace Culture, Recruitment and Education & Training, celebrate the companies using video at a time when the culture of a company has never been so critical to attract and retain talent.

"Whether it's new ways of remote working, placing purpose at the center of a businesses key values or providing Employee Resource Groups for communities to gather and support each internally, says Dridje, "this year's incredible group of winners perfectly exemplifies the many artful and unique ways video is being used to tackle these timely topics. By introducing our new categories, we're continuing to deliver on our mission of constantly evolving with the changing industry and the world."

Last year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Netflix, Jennifer Garner, HBO Latin America, Microsoft, RadicalMedia, Condé Nast, Adobe, Nickelodeon, and Partizan.

About Dragonfly Stories

Dragonfly Stories is a full-service media production company based in Delray Beach, FL with in-house pre-production, production, and post-production services for all of your video needs. Our all-star team of passionate creatives is dedicated to delivering a product better than you could have ever imagined for the best value. From multi-camera studio interviews to multi-crew productions around the world, Dragonfly is ready to build your brand and your company. More: https://dragonflystories.tv .

About Joe Mullings

Joe is the Chairman & CEO of The Mullings Group Companies, including TMG Search, Dragonfly Stories and TMG360 Media. The search firm is responsible for more than 8,000 successful searches in the medtech / healthtech / life sciences industry with clients ranging from multi-billion-dollar companies to emerging tech startups worldwide. Dragonfly Stories, which produces attention and awareness campaigns for companies globally, is the media production company behind the Award-Winning video docu-series, "TrueFuture," of which Joe is the host. TMG360 Media utilizes the power of media and outreach in medtech / healthtech to move businesses and health forward. In 2020, Joe was appointed Chief Vision Officer for MRINetwork Inc. MRINetwork includes over 300 search firms around the world, where Joe guides the digital transformation of the organization bringing video storytelling strategies and techniques for talent access, which he innovated at The Mullings Group. Visit: https://joemullings.com/.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, IFP, LAPPG, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, Production Hub, IFP, with support from The Commercial Director's Diversity Program.

