SecurityMetrics Pulse Security Platform Augments IT Teams and Protects SMBs from Cyber Threats

SecurityMetrics Pulse Security Operations Service (SOS) and Shopping Cart Monitor help IT teams get even more done by leveraging SecurityMetrics' threat hunting approach and expertise. Both products will have live demos at RSA 2022.

OREM, Utah, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One problem many SMBs face is having adequate resources to manage and maintain good security practices. To help augment IT teams, SecurityMetrics created Pulse, a platform that provides SMBs with tools, training, and support to fight threat actors and provide needed network threat visibility. The Pulse Security Platform helps businesses with both ecommerce and business location network security.

The Pulse Security Operations Service (SOS) helps IT teams strapped for resources to get crucial threat visibility. Pulse SOS helps businesses:

Find their most pervasive threats with access to finely tuned and frequently updated scan engines

Avoid a system lockout with ransomware and virus protection

Spot threat actors in a network with asset discovery

Lighten workloads with security team augmentation

Prevent damage with prompt compromise notifications

Track security progress with an up-to-date monthly analyst review and report

Get a monthly cybersecurity consultation with a threat hunter

Kelly Redd, Director of Product Management, explains how Pulse can help overworked IT teams. "For IT Teams without a dedicated security staff who need fundamental cyber protection, SecurityMetrics' Pulse SOS is a security operations service that's built on the Pulse platform that uses network traffic analysis to provide threat visibility. Unlike other offerings, our product provides white glove service at an accessible price."

Also, as part of the Pulse Platform, SecurityMetrics offers an ecommerce solution that provides support to IT teams. Shopping Cart Monitor helps vendors by detecting digital skimming, also known as formjacking or magecart attacks against payment checkout pages on ecommerce sites.

This new technology has the potential to save online retailers a significant amount of money and frustration since organizations can be held liable for damages.

Shopping Cart Monitor offers:

Non-intrusive scanning of ecommerce payment pages

Customizable notifications

Regular alerts and support

Straightforward and simple reporting

Automated inspection

Segmented lists of threat indicators

User-friendly software

24/7 technical support

To see demos of Pulse SOS and Shopping Cart Monitor, stop by booth 340 at RSA on June 6-9th.

To learn more about SecurityMetrics, Webpage Integrity Monitoring or Pulse Security Operations Service (SOS) , please call 801.705.5656 or email consulting@securitymetrics.com .

For press inquiries, email pr@securitymetrics.com.

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics secures peace of mind for organizations that handle sensitive data. They have tested over 1 million systems for data security and compliance. Industry standards don't keep up with the threat landscape, which is why they hold their tools, training, and support to a higher, more thorough standard of performance and service. Never have a false sense of security.™

As an Approved Scanning Vendor , Qualified Security Assessor , Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST). With over 20 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

