SUBARU SUPPORTS CANCER PATIENTS NATIONWIDE WITH RENEWED PARTNERSHIP WITH THE LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY®

By the End of 2022, Subaru and Retailers Will Have Donated 230,000 Blankets to Those Battling Cancer

CAMDEN, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that as part of its commitment to helping all people lead healthy lives, the automaker will partner with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) for the seventh consecutive year for Subaru Loves to Care month in June.

In partnership with LLS, Subaru and 616 Subaru retailers will deliver warm blankets, arts and crafts kits, and handwritten messages of hope to patients bravely fighting cancer. By the end of the year, Subaru and its retailers will have delivered more than 230,000 blankets and thousands of messages of hope directly to patients. Additionally, during Subaru Loves to Care month from June 1-30, 2022, Subaru, the largest automotive donor to LLS, will match online gifts to LLS.org dollar-for-dollar up to $250,000 in total.

"At Subaru, we believe all people should have the opportunity to live comfortable and healthy lives, and with our retailers we're committed to spreading hope to blood cancer patients who are courageously living with cancer," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America. "We hope our donations and messages offer warmth and hope to these brave patients and their families."

Patients battling blood cancer are in the fight of their lives. Every three minutes in the U.S. a new person joins those diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma. The recovery is long and often leaves patients feeling weak, cold and isolated. The donation of blankets, arts and crafts kits, and messages of encouragement from Subaru is intended to provide hope and warmth, as well as show support for blood cancer patients nationwide.

"Supporting patients and families is central to everything we do at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and meeting community needs is incredibly important to us," said Dr. Louis J. DeGennaro, LLS President and CEO. "Through our long-standing partnership with Subaru, together we deliver comfort and reassurance to blood cancer patients across the country, showing them that they are not alone. Subaru's generous contribution continues to fuel our mission, funding patient support, advocacy and pioneering research that breaks new ground in the fight against blood cancer."

Those looking to write a message of hope for patients in their community are invited to visit their local Subaru retailer. To learn more about Subaru Loves to Care, please visit www.subaru.com/care and follow #SubaruLovesToCare.

To learn more about the Subaru Love Promise, please visit www.subaru.com/lovepromise.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

