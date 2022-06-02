Advertise
American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference

Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago

CALABASAS, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in a roundtable discussion during Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent)
(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent)(PRNewswire)

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.americanhomes4rent.com under the "For Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available through June 21, 2022.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2022, we owned 57,984 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contacts:
American Homes 4 Rent
Investor Relations
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: investors@ah4r.com

American Homes 4 Rent
Media Relations
Phone: (805) 413-5088
Email: media@ah4r.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-homes-4-rent-to-participate-in-nareits-reitweek-2022-investor-conference-301560601.html

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.