Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conference in June

Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Yvonne McGill, corporate controller and chief financial officer, Infrastructure Solutions Group, will present in a fireside chat at the following conference:

Dell Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Dell Technologies)(PRNewswire)

Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference – San Francisco, CA
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
3:05 p.m. PT / 6:05 p.m. ET

A live webcast and a replay of all conference webcasts will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

