DXC Technology to Lead Digital Transformation and IT Modernization for DIRECTV

ASHBURN, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been awarded a multiyear contract to enhance and modernize mission-critical IT systems for DIRECTV, America's leading video entertainment provider. DXC will deliver IT outsourcing services to enhance program management and modernize DIRECTV's infrastructure, enabling the delivery of new and innovative entertainment experiences to its customers.

The agreement is part of the major expansion of a customer relationship that has spanned more than 25 years. The comprehensive, integrated technology effort will support back-office operations, enhance automation and security, retire legacy systems, and reduce costs. The resulting improvements will support the reliability of DIRECTV's billing and customer relationship management systems and the consolidation of data centers with planned migration to the cloud.

"Our work with DXC Technology is helping us modernize and simplify our infrastructure to bring DIRECTV innovative solutions while optimizing our costs and meeting aggressive timelines," said Jennifer Tillson, Chief Information Officer, DIRECTV.

DXC will also provide risk management solutions, testing, storage and backup services. As a result of the expanded relationship, DIRECTV's infrastructure will be even more secure and reliable, driving customer retention and expansion opportunities.

"DXC is proud to be expanding our long-term relationship with DIRECTV and to be a vital partner in their digital transformation and modernization," said Vinod Bagal, president, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, DXC. "We are excited to collaborate with DIRECTV, leveraging Cloud Right™, DXC's industry-leading approach to infrastructure modernization to accelerate their transformation and get more business value from their IT investments."

