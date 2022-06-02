JACK HARLOW AND KFC ANNOUNCE A FIRST-CLASS SURPRISE FOR FANS WITH THE NEW JACK HARLOW MEAL

Atlanta will get a taste of the Jack Harlow Meal before it's available at KFCs nationwide, with an event that will be the talk of the town

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Harlow and KFC's partnership just got spicier with the drop of the Jack Harlow Meal – a combo meal curated by the Kentucky native himself, available at KFC restaurants nationwide and via KFC.com and the KFC mobile app beginning Monday, June 6.

While some celebrity meals are good, the Jack Harlow Meal is the only one that's finger lickin' good. Jack Harlow recently spent time at KFC's Louisville, Kentucky HQ tasting the entire menu to hand pick his meal, which is a mix of KFC classics and new fan favorite menu items: the KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Mac & Cheese, Secret Recipe Fries, a side of ranch, and a nice cold lemonade, all served in custom Jack Harlow x KFC packaging.

The iconic pairing of KFC classics such as Mac & Cheese mixed with the newer KFC Chicken Sandwich (released in 2021) and Secret Recipe Fries (introduced in 2020) is the perfect amount of nostalgia – old school (KFC) meets new school (Jack Harlow).

"From releasing 'Come Home the Kids Miss You' and now launching my own meal at KFC, I'm having a super blessed summer" said 3x GRAMMY-nominated rapper, Jack Harlow. "When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn't be just any meal. My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville, the KFC Mac & Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn't get much better."

To celebrate the launch of the Jack Harlow Meal, KFC will transform an Atlanta KFC into Jack's Meal HQ (2637 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, Ga.) on Saturday, June 4 to give fans a first-class taste of Jack's custom meal. Atlantans will be the first to try the Jack Harlow Meal while they listen to Jack's new album from an insta-worthy KFC x Jack Harlow bucket speaker playing Harlow's latest hits as well as experience surprises throughout the day.

In honor of the new Jack Harlow Meal at KFC, Jack and KFC have also teamed up to drop a line of co-branded merch that will be available for a limited time only (while supplies last). Fans can download the KFC app and opt into push notifications to be the first to know when the merch line is available and for other exclusive Jack Harlow content.

"Jack has long been vocal about his passion for his home state of Kentucky, which is why this partnership is so finger lickin' good," said Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S. "Jack Harlow fans, don't miss out on this meal handpicked by Jack himself."

Jack introduces his Jack Harlow Meal himself to KFC customers in new commercials that feature his chart topping hit song "Nail Tech."

Guests can skip the drive-thru line and get their hands on the Jack Harlow Meal faster by ordering through KFC's Quick Pick-Up option on the KFC app or KFC.com at select locations. After placing a digital order for Quick Pick-Up, guests can head to the restaurant, park in dedicated VIP parking spots, and run inside to grab their hot and fresh order waiting for them on KFC's new Quick Pick-Up shelf.

In December, KFC announced an ongoing partnership with #1 hit maker and multiple GRAMMY-nominated rapper and Louisville, Kentucky native Jack Harlow to usher in a new era for the iconic fried chicken brand.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are more than 26,000 KFC restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com . Follow KFC on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

About Jack Harlow

Hailed as the "hitmaker of tomorrow" by Variety, Jack Harlow is one of music's greatest new stars. The Louisville, KY native boasts three GRAMMY Award nominations, two #1 singles, 12 RIAA platinum certifications, and over 5 billion career streams to date. Harlow released his critically acclaimed, RIAA platinum certified debut album, THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY in December 2020, which featured the 7x Platinum worldwide hit, "WHATS POPPIN," which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned the 24-year-old his first GRAMMY nomination for "Best Rap Performance," along with a wide array of other award nominations.

The Generation Now/Atlantic Records star has graced the covers of Rolling Stone, Forbes, Variety, Complex, SPIN, Footwear News and XXL's coveted Freshman Class Issue, and brought his captivating live show to TV with performances on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, and the 2022 Kids Choice Awards, to name a few.

Harlow is now poised to reach even greater heights with his hugely anticipated second album, COME HOME THE KIDS MISS YOU, highlighted by the bombastic lead single "Nail Tech" and the infectious follow-up, "First Class," which made a spectacular debut at atop the Billboard "Hot 100," marking his first solo #1 single, while earning the biggest streaming week of 2022, thus far.

