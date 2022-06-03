Cambria Hotels Breaks Ground On First Property In Delaware

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues to expand its sought-after, design-forward accommodations to popular markets across the country with the official start of construction on the Cambria Hotel Rehoboth Beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Expected to open in spring of 2024, the four-story, 114-room Cambria will mark the brand's first property in Delaware when it debuts.

Representatives from Choice Hotels and developer Pinnacle Hospitality Group, along with local dignitaries including, Scott Thomas, executive director, Southern Delaware Tourism; and Carol Everhart, president and CEO, Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce attended a formal groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the development milestone and express their excitement about the brand's entrance to the Rehoboth Beach community.

"The groundbreaking of the Cambria hotel in Rehoboth Beach represents another proud moment for the brand and is the fourth official groundbreaking in less than two weeks. This Rehoboth Beach milestone marks Cambria's entry into Delaware – and celebrates our continued collaboration with Pinnacle Hospitality as we grow the Cambria footprint throughout the region – but also because it commemorates yet another fantastic destination modern travelers who know and love the Cambria brand will soon have access to," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "The Delmarva Peninsula is a favorite vacation spot for those who call the Mid-Atlantic home, and we look forward to showcasing the town's vibrant culture and coastal charm through the new Cambria hotel."

Located at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway and Beebe Road, the Cambria Hotel Rehoboth Beach will be located just minutes from popular Delaware beaches, including Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Lewes Beach. After a day on the water, future guests will also be able to enjoy easy access to the city's award-winning boardwalk – home to an array of local boutiques and, restaurants, as well as the family-owned amusement park, Funland – and will be just a short drive from top area attractions, including Revelations Craft Brewing Company, Delaware Seashore State Park, Tanger Outlets, Jungle Jims Waterpark, Silver Lake and Gordon's Pond.

The Cambria Hotel – Rehoboth Beach will feature upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including indoor and outdoor pools, as well as poolside cabanas, a tiki bar and outdoor fire pits for gathering.

Area-inspired design and décor, as well as a local art collection reflecting the unique culture of Rehoboth Beach and the surrounding community.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting, plush bedding and private balconies.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

On-site dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

3,800 square feet of multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel – Rehoboth Beach was developed by Tauhid Islam of Pinnacle Hospitality Group, one of the largest hotel developers in Maryland, known for their extensive knowledge of coastal real estate development. The company is a partner in the Cambria Hotel Ocean City – Bayfront.

There are currently 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with almost 70 hotels in the pipeline.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of Choice franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

