SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2022 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the "Meeting") was held today, June 3rd in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 55% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski, Mary L. Little and Vera Kobalia. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:

Sandstorm Gold Royalties (CNW Group/Sandstorm Gold Ltd.)
Election of Directors

Votes for

% for

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Nolan Watson

79,140,432

98.70%

1,040,664

1.30%

David Awram

73,531,410

91.71%

6,649,886

8.29%

David E. De Witt

73,002,086

91.05%

7,179,210

8.95%

Andrew T. Swarthout

74,533,375

92.96%

5,647,721

7.04%

John P.A. Budreski

62,842,138

78.37%

17,339,158

21.63%

Mary L. Little

68,500,557

85.43%

11,680,739

14.57%

Vera Kobalia

79,036,624

98.57%

1,144,472

1.43%

Detailed voting results for all matters considered at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information about Sandstorm Gold Royalties, please visit our website at www.sandstormgold.com or email us at info@sandstormgold.com.

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. After the closing of the transactions announced on May 2, 2022, Sandstorm will have acquired a portfolio of more than 250 royalties, of which 39 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandstorm-gold-royalties-announces-voting-results-from-2022-annual-shareholder-meeting-301561182.html

SOURCE Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.