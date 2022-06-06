1 HOTEL AUSTIN SET TO OPEN IN 2026

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Hotels, the mission-driven, sustainably focused luxury lifestyle hotel brand founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, today announced plans to add a new sanctuary to its global portfolio of premier properties. With properties in New York City (Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park), West Hollywood, Sanya (China), South Beach, Toronto, and San Francisco, 1 Hotel Austin is the brand's entry point into the fast-growing Texas marketplace. The property is being developed in partnership with Lincoln Property Company and Kairoi Residential.

1 Hotel Austin will be an integral component of an innovative mixed-use hotel, residential and retail project currently under construction at the meeting of Waller Creek and Lady Bird Lake. Upon completion, the property will be the tallest tower in Texas and overlook a verdant green gateway to the historic Rainey Street District. Every exterior and interior feature radically reduce the facility's environmental impact and will restore the beauty of nature to a long-neglected creek-side site, conveniently located in the heart of the Lone Star State's cultural, musical and political capital, within walking distance of most every activity that the proclaimed Live Music Capital of the World has to offer.

"In one compelling location, 1 Hotel Austin captures the rich diversity of ingredients and experiences that make our brand's offering unique," said 1 Hotels Founder and CEO & Chairman of Starwood Capital Group Barry Sternlicht. "When we open our doors, our guests will immerse themselves in the energetic attractions of the Austin creative community while simultaneously serving a restorative relationship to the Hill Country's natural beauty. We have never been more deliberate about aligning our creative process with our brand's purpose of connecting our guests to the beauty of nature, to each other, and most memorably, creating an "oasis" for themselves."

"The 1 Hotels brand is the perfect complement to our mixed-use development, as it will embody the natural beauty of Waterloo Greenway," said Tony Curp, SVP of Development at Kairoi. "We look forward to 1 Hotel Austin setting a new benchmark for sustainable luxury that will be virtually impossible to match."

"As an ownership group, we are thrilled to be bringing 1 Hotel to Austin. The quality of their product and their commitment to refined sustainability align with our values both as a company and as a city," said Seth Johnston, Senior Vice President, Lincoln Property Company. "We are looking forward to 1 Hotel integrating seamlessly into the fabric of the Austin community."

The property tower will overlook a lush landscape teeming with native plants that merge seamlessly with the reclaimed riverine habitat of long lost, since found, Waller Creek. The site directly abuts a newly connected multi-mile chain of parks, bike trails and pedestrian paths designed by urban planners to reveal and restore the creek's natural ecology and the community's historic relationship to it. In keeping with this theme of nurturing a more authentic and intimate connection between residents, visitors and their natural environment, interior and exterior details derive inspiration from the local landscape, past, present, and future. Native stone, trees, shrubs, plants, and reclaimed wooden surfaces organically define a curated space that explicitly references both traditional Texas river houses and the simplicity and sensibility of modern Hill Country ranches. Texas-tough, modern-chic guest rooms feature furnishings that integrate cowboy craftsmanship with the sophisticated tone and tenor of a tech-savvy city. Since no self-respecting Hill Country ranch can be considered complete without a water feature, 1 Hotel Austin presents a lush lagoon of a pool perched at a sky-high level on the 16th floor of the tapering tower. Shrouded in vine-covered walls and rough wooden trellises, the hilltop oasis offers its guests panoramic views of Austin City Limits and the Waller Creek greenway below.

For more information about the timing of 1 Hotel Austin's opening, kindly consult 1hotels.com.

ABOUT SH HOTELS & RESORTS:

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China), Toronto and the recently opened San Francisco with projects in development in Nashville, Hanalei Bay, Austin, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, Copenhagen, Elounda Hills and Melbourne; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence and Riyadh (DGDA); and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester, Sunnyvale and Brickell (Miami). Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.

ABOUT 1 HOTELS:

As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South Beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017, West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019, Sanya (China) in 2020, Toronto in 2021 and most recently San Francisco, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it, it is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. All 1 Hotel properties are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. Additionally, the properties have earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating through the International WELL Building Institute, which focuses on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to prioritize the health and safety of our team members and guests. The brand is expanding with properties under development in Nashville, Hanalei Bay, Austin, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, Copenhagen, Elounda Hills and Melbourne. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com.

ABOUT LINCOLN PROPERTY COMPANY

Lincoln Property Company (LPC), founded in 1965 by its chairman Mack Pogue, is a privately-owned real estate firm involved in real estate investment, development, property management and leasing worldwide. Lincoln's international reputation for successful management of their own properties quickly attracted a large client base of owners and investors who recognized the value that LPC could provide in development, property management, brokerage, investing, advisory, construction management, engineering and all real estate consulting services. LPC has developed over 148 million SF of commercial space with an additional 8 million SF currently under development. Today, Lincoln Property Company is one of the most respected and diversified service firms in the United States, serving a growing client base that reaches coast-to-coast, as well as into Mexico and Europe. For more information, please visit www.lpc.com.

ABOUT KAIROI

KAIROI RESIDENTIAL is a partner-led company with a unified approach to investing, developing, and managing multifamily communities.

Kairoi has been involved in the business of developing and owning multifamily properties since 2002. Over the course of our existence, we have developed or owned in excess of 60,000 units in many cities and states across the country. Kairoi Residential has developed approximately $2.5B in new developments in San Antonio, Dallas, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, and Austin. For more information, please visit: www.kairoi.com

