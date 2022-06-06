Allied Benefit Systems Announces CEO Retirement and Succession Plan

CHICAGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Benefit Systems, LLC ("Allied" or the "Company"), announced today that Mitchell Wilneff will retire as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, effective July 31, 2022. He will continue to serve the Company as a member of its Board of Directors.

Allied's Board of Directors appointed Michael Sternklar as new Chief Executive Officer of Allied, effective August 1, 2022, at which time he will also join the Allied Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to have Michael Sternklar join Allied as its next CEO."

Wilneff has served as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company and as a member of its Board of Directors since 1995, and in various other executive roles with the Company since July 1989.

"On both a personal and professional level, I am honored to have led Allied to achieve incredible accomplishments," said Wilneff. "Along with a tremendously dedicated and talented team, I am particularly proud that together we have been able to help so many individuals attain their goals. I am excited about our future and the success we will continue to appreciate under Michael's leadership."

Known as an exceptional business leader and change driver, Sternklar brings substantial experience and expertise to Allied. Sternklar most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of benefitexpress.

"I could not be more excited [to become Allied's new CEO]," said Sternklar. "I have spent the last month with our partners at Stone Point Capital and Allied's Senior Management Team. During this time, I have found an organization that is passionate about providing great service, is focused on its clients and has a kind and supportive culture. Not a bad place for a new CEO to start."

"We have thoroughly enjoyed our partnership with Mitchell and congratulate him on his tremendous career accomplishments. We wish him the best as he enters the next chapter of his life" said Chuck Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Stone Point Capital. "We are thrilled to have Michael Sternklar join Allied as its next CEO. Michael's leadership and experience should position the Company well for its next phase of growth."

About Allied Benefit Systems, LLC

Allied is a national healthcare solutions company that supports healthy workplace cultures. Founded in 1980, Allied has grown to be one of the largest, independent third-party administrators in the United States.

With healthcare designed for people, employers never have to choose between price and the best-fit insurance products to protect employees and their families. Allied customizes self-insurance benefits solutions to align with individual choice and organizational needs while integrating medical management innovations and cost-control strategies.

