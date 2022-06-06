Fast-growing agency also relaunches website and refreshes brand identity

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its third year, Allied Sports has grown to over forty staffers and continues to fill key positions across its full-service sports marketing practice, including new leaders in brand strategy, creative design, analytics, and partnership development.

ALLIED SPORTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH RECENT HIRES

Recently, Ryan Scanlan joined to lead the Data and Analytics offering at Allied Sports. Scanlan was previously in similar roles at Sportfive and CAA Sports, providing sponsorship valuation and measurement services in support of brand and commercial clients. In April, Megan Fogarty joined Allied Sports as Vice President of Partnership Development after nearly four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and prior sales roles with IMG and the PGA TOUR.

Earlier this year, the agency also welcomed Brianna Babb as Strategy Director and Bethany Crowley as Creative Services Director. Babb brings over fifteen years of experience as a senior strategist and brand planner with creative agencies like North, Wieden + Kennedy and Wongdoody. Crowley led creative design for brand experiences across several high-profile sponsorship programs for over a decade at 160over90, following previous roles as a Senior Art Director in the music industry.

"These are game-changing hires for our business – not just the critical roles they play, but the talented people in them," said Chief Executive Officer Greg Luckman. "Ryan, Megan, Brianna and Bethany have each made an immediate impact to the integrated client service process we designed for the industry's shift from Sponsor to StorytellerTM."

Allied Sports also relaunched its website last month and enhanced its visual brand identity, both strategic measures developed as part of the agency's three-year growth plan.

"Since day one, we have taken a very measured approach to building the Allied Sports brand," added Kevin McSherry, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Solutions. "We have successfully scaled our service offerings over time and are proud to unveil a new website that captures our brand essence and communicates our value proposition."

Allied Sports currently serves a diverse roster of clients, from innovative brands like Cisco and Quest Diagnostics to sports properties on the rise such as the Florida Panthers and the NWSL.

ABOUT ALLIED SPORTS

Allied Sports launched in 2019 by bringing together award-winning leaders who have built and managed some of the largest sports marketing agencies in the world over the last two decades. Today, we are allies together in a nimble agency whose mission is to help modern marketers accelerate the shift from Sponsor to StorytellerTM – leveraging the promise of sports sponsorship to tell a story their audiences cannot ignore. To learn more, visit www.alliedsports.com or follow @AlliedSports on LinkedIn.

