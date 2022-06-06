LIVEONE, PODCASTONE AND HYUNDAI TEAM UP FOR LIVE EVENTS WITH JORDAN HARBINGER AND LADYGANG

Tickets on Sale Now for Live Shows

Jordan Harbinger Live from LA Presented By Hyundai on June 13 at 7:30 PM PST

from The Venice West in Los Angeles, CA

LadyGang Live from Tampa Presented by Hyundai on June 26 at 3:00 PM ET

from The Tampa Improv in Tampa, FL

Podcast Events to be Streamed on LiveOne Featuring Hyundai Electric Vehicles Selected Specifically for Hosts, Streaming Dates to be Announced

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), announced today that it has partnered with a prominent auto company Hyundai Motor America to produce live podcast recordings which will then be streamed as vodcasts with two of PodcastOne's top shows, The Jordan Harbinger Show, an Apple "Best Of" Podcast where self-motivated people dig deep into the untapped wisdom of the world's sharpest minds, and LadyGang, an award-winning podcast for women by women, from the minds and mouths of Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek who in addition to being top-ranking podcast hosts are also New York Times Best-selling authors. Each streamed show will feature one of Hyundai's Electric Vehicles specifically selected to align with the personalities of the shows' hosts.

LiveOne Logo (PRNewsfoto/LiveOne, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Appearing before a live audience in Los Angeles for the first time ever on June 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM PST at The Venice West, Jordan Harbinger Live from LA Presented By Hyundai will feature an interview with the best-selling author and host of The Daily Stoic podcast, Ryan Holiday. Holiday is one of the world's bestselling living philosophers globally lauded for adapting Stoicism to the mainstream. His books have sold over 4 million copies and spent over 300 weeks on the bestseller lists. With tickets available now via Ticketweb , the live taping will mimic Harbinger's weekly podcast, where he unpacks his guests' wisdom into practical nuggets that can be used to impact work, life, and relationships with the stream to feature the Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric vehicle.

LadyGang Live from Tampa Presented by Hyundai and featuring the Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid electric vehicle will take place on June 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET. The wildly successful podcast hosts turned E! Television show hosts turned New York Times Best Sellers, Knight, Vanek, and Tobin will bring their signature style of banter and humor to the live stage. With over 150 million downloads and guests like Chelsea Handler, Bethenny Frankel, Tan France, Kristin Chenoweth, Lucy Hale, Shania Twain, Paris Hilton, Darren Criss and RuPaul, the LadyGang has been featured on the Today Show, Good Morning America and The Hollywood Reporter. Tickets are on sale through The Tampa Improv and attendees will get the chance to mingle with fellow LadyGangers as they prepare to chat about their good week / bad week and dating stories so the ladies can help prepare the audience for wherever their lives take them.

"Our team at PodcastOne excels at developing innovative and on-brand partnerships for our hosts and our advertising partners. Building long-term relationships through innovative partnerships and programs with companies like Hyundai are of utmost importance to us. Our longevity with our creative advertising endeavors is tantamount to our success and we couldn't be more thrilled to be working with Hyundai for the second year in a row," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

As one of the leading podcast networks, PodcastOne continues to develop and produce compelling content to generate excitement and intrigue in the audio and streaming space. Along with its parent company LiveOne, PodcastOne is leading the industry and encouraging its expansion through platforms and relationships like this one with Hyundai that allows brands to further expand the scope of its brand awareness and charitable campaigns by reaching audiences in the fastest growing medium available. Recently named the top 7 podcast distributor by Podtrac, PodcastOne's full roster of programming is available on PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveOne umbrella. Amassing more than 2.48 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull'' Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Jay Cutler, Brett Favre, Robert Horry and top-rated true crime shows including Bad Bad Thing, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, This is MONSTERS, Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveOne's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc . (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its "Social Gloves" PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of April 25, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free membership base of over 2.26 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, nearly 270 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @liveone .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on October 29, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2022, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

** Included in the total number of paid members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.

Press Contacts:

For PodcastOne

310.246.4600

Susan@Guttmanpr.com

LiveOne IR Contact:

(310) 601-2505

ir@liveone.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LiveOne, Inc.