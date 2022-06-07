Adlib Software Announces Appointment of Helen Rosen as Chief Executive Officer and Strengthens Management Team with Senior Appointments Tiffany Chen CFO and Shawn Bai CTO

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adlib Software, a global leader in best-in-class document rendering solutions, today announced the appointment of Helen Rosen as Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Rosen has years of experience transforming SaaS, technology, and data companies into resilient, high-performing entities. Joining Helen's senior management team are Tiffany Chen as Chief Financial Officer and Shawn Bai as Chief Technology Officer.

"Helen has acquired impressive expertise across technology sectors and utilized that knowledge to devise and execute highly effective growth strategies. She has experience with private equity ownership and will align with the executive team, Diversis Capital investors, and board of directors to build a strategy that drives the business forward. We look forward to Helen collaborating with leadership, sales, and customers to help us deliver an even richer, more refined product line," said Chris Porch, Senior Operating Partner, Diversis Capital.

"I am excited to bring my decades of experience as an operations leader and strategist to Adlib," said Helen. "My primary objective is to help our clients adopt an agile mindset through intelligent data. Resilient teams are better equipped to endure market volatility and boost innovation and the Adlib platform offers a shortcut to success."

Helen joined Adlib following her role as Chief Strategy Officer with Kipu Health. Prior to that she was Chief Strategy Officer and SVP of Corporate Development with AxiomSL, which exited to Thoma Bravo in December 2020. Helen began her career in management consulting after graduating from the University of Buffalo.

Tiffany Chen has over 25 years of accounting experience in financial services and with private equity backed software companies, including 10 years with Goldman Sachs and five years with Axiom SL. She holds an MBA degree in Finance and an MS degree in Accounting from Baruch College in New York City.

Shawn Bai is a technology executive with over 20 years of experience in software product delivery spanning multiple industries. He has extensive expertise in system architecture, data platform, cloud computing, IT operation, Agile SDLC, and product management. Shawn most recently served as CTO of Suvoda for three years. Prior to that he was Head of Engineering for Sunbird Software, Director of Software Engineering for Online Resources, and also worked with Catalyst Health Solutions, YellowBook, and Neoware. Shawn is a graduate of the Chinese Academy of Science and holds three MS degrees in Medical Informatics, Bioengineering, and Physics.

Regarding the addition of Tiffany and Shawn, Helen said: "We are accelerating the next phase of our business development with help from Diversis Capital, and we are very pleased to upgrade our senior management team with high quality executives in finance and engineering. Our goal is to deliver an outstanding customer experience. Tiffany and Shawn will be instrumental in helping Adlib achieve the next level of growth."

About Adlib

Since 2000, Adlib has been an industry leader in enterprise-grade document rendering solutions for organizations that operate in highly regulated industries. Harnessing a network of renowned B2B brands and Fortune 1000 customers, Adlib has found success by doing one thing well: transforming high volumes of content in 300+ formats into searchable, compliance-friendly PDFs at scale. With Adlib's highly scalable and available solution, enterprises in tightly regulated industries can automate manual document-management workflows and unlock critical insights. As a result, organizations can amplify human potential, reduce regulatory risk, and attain a whole new level of performance. Adlib is a proud partner of leading ECM and IT solutions in life science, pharma, banking, legal, insurance, construction, and oil and gas industries. To learn more, visit www.adlibsoftware.com.

About Diversis Capital Management, LP

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund with $1bn+ in AUM that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, visit www.diversis.com.

