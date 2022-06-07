Enzyme Innovation Announces Partnership with Sumitomo Chemical America

CHINO, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzyme Innovation proudly announces that Sumitomo Chemical America will be the sales agent for Enzyme Innovation's powerful line of animal feed enzymes and probiotics in the United States.

Enzyme Innovation (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to partner with Sumitomo Chemical America," said Dipak Roda, VP of Market & Business Development for Enzyme Innovation, "And believe it will be a fruitful partnership for both companies, given our science and research-backed approach and Sumitomo's customer service and relationship expertise in the animal feed ingredient segment."

Enzyme Innovation's line of enzymes and probiotics promote poultry, swine, and ruminant health, allowing farms to produce more pounds of meat and eggs while saving feed costs for increased producer profits.

Enzyme Innovation is a research-driven manufacturer with expertise in the application of feed enzymes and probiotics for animal nutrition. We are leaders in innovation and committed to providing eco-safe solutions for more than 25 industries, including food, feed, and non-food. Our pellet- and heat-stable blends, DigeSEB Delta Plus, DigeGrain Pro 6, and BioSEB Trio, promote gut and immune health.

Sumitomo has provided outstanding service and advice to livestock and poultry producers in the United States as a reliable provider of a high-quality synthetic methionine.

Contact us to learn more about our Animal Feed products at 909-203-4620.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enzyme Innovation