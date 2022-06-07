Leading New York Ad Agency, The Mixx, Becomes a Certified B Corporation

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mixx , a leading certified-diverse creative agency based in New York City, announces today that it is B Corporation (B Corp) certified, enabling the company to accelerate its work at the forefront of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. The company joins the ranks of cross-industry leaders such as Athleta, Ben & Jerry's, Warby Parker, Aesop, and The Body Shop, who have also made commitments to social and environmental responsibility and transparent business practices.

"From the beginning, The Mixx has been here to create the world we want to live in, and we do that through our people, work, and creative expression," says CEO Robyn Streisand. "Our goal is to make diversity, equity and inclusion the benchmark for good, to go beyond representation and to create a significant movement instead of a moment in time. It's in our DNA to go above and beyond in the name of DEIB and social impact. We are honored and excited to be a part of this global community to continue the work that challenges and facilitates change."

For more than 25 years, The Mixx has been recognized for being ahead of the curve in pursuing inclusivity for women and underrepresented communities. "We were one of the very first companies of its kind to become WBENC - and NGLCC -certified, when these certifications were in their infancy," continues Streisand. "For The Mixx, becoming B Corp certified represents more than another badge of achievement. It's a symbol of inclusion, change and progress within the marketing and advertising industry as a whole."

B Corp Certifications recognize for-profit corporations that meet verified levels of social and environmental accountability and performance, while making a commitment to continuous improvement and transparency. The B Corp application process, conducted by B Lab , included an extensive review of essential factors including environmental stewardship, supplier diversity, corporate governance, compensation, and charitable contributions. The review period lasted over 18 months and was spearheaded by The Mixx's CFO/COO, Alina Panas.

The Mixx is a certified-diverse (WBENC and NGLCC) NYC-based creative agency that delivers impactful and purposeful branding, marketing, and culture and communications programs to internal and external audiences alike. Our bold and human-centered design approach features insight-driven and evidence-led strategy, which connects brands with both new and existing audiences.

