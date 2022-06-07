New Study Reveals Significant Increases in Student Performance with Imagine Edgenuity

Middle and High School Students Using Imagine Edgenuity Show Higher Scores and Growth According to New Study

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced the results of a new study revealing that students who used Imagine Edgenuity demonstrated significant academic gains on standardized assessments. The study took place in White County Schools (Tenn.) during the 2020-2021 school year.

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. (PRNewswire)

Results from the study show that Imagine Edgenuity is helping accelerate learning and ignite breakthroughs.

"Students are thriving through the use of adaptive, personalized learning solutions, and we're excited to see that Imagine Edgenuity is helping to accelerate learning and ignite breakthroughs," said Kinsey Rawe, SVP & GM of Courseware & Instructional Services for Imagine Learning. "As we continue to collaborate with districts, the results of these studies show what the future of learning can look like when the power of technology is harnessed to support educators."

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE STUDY

In White County Schools, Imagine Edgenuity English Language Arts and Math courses were implemented with students in Grades 7-9 during the 2020-21 school year.

Overall, findings from the study show that Imagine Edgenuity students achieved significantly greater gains than their nonparticipating peers on the NWEA MAP Growth Reading and Math tests.

Ninth grade Imagine Edgenuity students improved by seven Rasch Unit (RIT) score points on the MAP Growth Reading test while nonparticipating peers declined by four.

Eighth grade Imagine Edgenuity students improved by twelve RIT score points on the MAP Growth Math test while nonparticipating peers only improved by two.

Sixty-five percent of Imagine Edgenuity users met expected growth on the MAP Growth Reading assessment compared with 42 percent of nonparticipating peers.

Sixty-four percent of Imagine Edgenuity users met expected growth on the MAP Growth Math assessment compared with 38 percent of nonparticipating peers.

Imagine Edgenuity is a leading online courseware and virtual school services solution to help students in grades 6-12 meet academic goals and maximize their full potential with dynamic, customizable courses. An extensive suite of high-quality, digital-first core, electives, and honors courses can be completed for initial credit and credit recovery. Designed to adapt to the changing classroom environment, Imagine Edgenuity can be implemented in any in-person, blended, or virtual learning model. In addition, courses are shaped by industry experts, research, and educators, and an effective and engaging instructional model includes a robust set of classroom tools and reporting that is integrated at the point of use. More information is available at imaginelearning.com/edgenuity.

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. Imagine Learning serves more than 15 million students and partners with more than half the school districts nationwide. Imagine Learning's flagship products include Imagine Edgenuity®, online courseware and virtual school services solutions; supplemental and intervention solutions for literacy, language, mathematics, robotics, and coding; and high-quality, digital-first core curriculum, including Illustrative Mathematics®, EL Education®, and Odell Education®—all on the Imagine Learning Classroom—and Twig Science®. Read more about Imagine Learning's digital solutions at imaginelearning.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Imagine Learning LLC