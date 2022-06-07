Visura enables real-time visualization of TEE intubation with launch of TEECAD at ASE 2022

TEECAD Innovation Station offers attendees time with experts and technology

MINNEAPOLIS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visura Technologies, Inc., a privately-held medical device company dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art visualization solutions to improve the safety and success of transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE) probe intubations, announced today it will be attending the American Society of Echocardiography's (ASE) 33rd Annual Scientific Sessions in Seattle, June 10-13. The TEECAD System is the world's first, FDA-cleared disposable camera that seamlessly connects to TEE probes to support first pass intubation success and reduced TEE procedural complications.

"Visura is excited to be a part of ASE and offer attendees the TEECAD Innovation Station where they can meet physicians with first-hand TEECAD experience, view footage from procedures, and learn how they can bring the TEECAD solution to their patients. It's the perfect atmosphere to launch this needed and anticipated solution to the market," shared Christine Horton, chief executive officer of Visura. "We invite ASE attendees to stop by the booth and talk with Dr. Sunil Mankad, director of transesophageal echocardiography and co-chair education, division of cardiovascular ultrasound at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., about his experience with the TEECAD System on Saturday, June 11, from 4:30 - 5:00 p.m. In addition, Visura founder and chief medical officer, Dr. David Marmor, will be available on Sunday and Monday to discuss technical and clinical details with attendees."

To bring the technology to heart centers across the U.S., Visura has also expanded the usage of the TEECAD System to include the Philips X8-2t Transducer. The company will continue to work to expand the TEECAD System's compatibility with other echocardiography transducer probes.

About Visura

Founded in 2015, Visura is a medical device company dedicated to delivering state-of-art visualization solutions to improve the safety and success of TEE probe intubation. They have developed the TEECAD System, the world's first, FDA-cleared, disposable camera that seamlessly connects to a TEE probe, providing physicians real-time visualization for more efficient and effective probe placement to support safer intubation. For more information, please visit www.visuratechnologies.com.

