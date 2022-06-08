THE AUSTIN BASED IT SOFTWARE AND SERVICES FIRM HAS WELCOMED TWO NEW INDUSTRY EXPERTS TO ITS CLOUD SERVICES AND GO TO MARKET TEAMS.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RFD's Cloud Services team is excited to welcome Damian Ostrander to the team. Damian will lead the talented Cloud Services group as its newly appointed Director of Cloud Services. For over two decades Damian has been instrumental in defining and driving cloud service teams, and has been on the forefront of cloud adoption. His innovative and analytical approach toward cloud migration, and managed services, coupled with his deep understanding of the core tenants of "As A Service" solutions have allowed many tier 1 and 2 clients to experience a dramatic decrease in overhead and increases in performance and scalability. When he's not leading RFD's cutting edge Cloud Services team you can find Damian working with his hands, hiking, or watching his two daughters dance.

With 15 years of experience leading Professional Services teams in varying levels of maturity, Josh Allen brings a focused, intentional approach to the business development operations at RFD. As the Director of GTM Strategy and Operations, Josh will focus on expanding RFD's commercial scope through partner enablement, solution portfolio updates, and business unit expansion. Josh's success in establishing and managing Alliance and Channel Partnerships with Apple, Google, Discover, Fiserv, and Microsoft, as well as his analytical approach to market trends and movements are a welcomed addition to the RFD team. When he isn't deep in conversation with potential partners or buried in the latest industry news you can find Josh out on the trail running or chauffeuring his two daughters to the next extra-curricular activity.

"RFD is excited to continue its commitment to excellence by bringing on Damian and Josh. Their industry leadership and proven track record will bolster RFD's continued success in its Cloud Series line of business and enable us to expand our industry best solutions and services into additional industries." Scott Glover – COO, RFD & Associates, Inc.

About RFD

RFD, headquartered in Austin, TX, has been a trusted IT vendor to Public Sector Clients since 1986. They have developed and implemented technologies from mainframe to mobile to cloud — and everything in between. RFD partners with best of breed solutions to support to their own development efforts along with supporting large enterprise applications. Today, RFD's customers span from public to private multi-service organizations. They have helped hundreds of organizations design, build, purchase and implement the optimal technology solutions to achieve their business goals.

