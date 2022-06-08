Brevan Electronics is once again recognized on both Electronics Sourcing and SourceToday's Top 50 Electronics Distributors lists.

NASHUA, N.H., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brevan Electronics, a leading authorized distributor with over 39 years of exceptional service and delivery, today announced its continued achievement as a top distributor in electronic component distribution by SourceToday and Electronics Sourcing.

Brevan Electronics is Named as Top 50 Global Electronics Distributor

"We are proud to be recognized as a top distributor in our space," said Aaron Dufoe, President, Brevan Electronics, "2021 was a challenging year in supply chain distribution, and Brevan Electronics was able to provide world-class service to our customers by offering collaborative and tailormade solutions in this shortage market."

Brevan secured #36 on Electronics Sourcing's Top 50 North America Distributors Report and moved up to #40 on SourceToday's Top 50 Electronics Distributors list. In addition, Brevan Electronics is recognized as #6 on the 2022 Top 10 Distributors by Sales Growth ranking.

"Brevan's success is built on superior customer service," said Michael O'Brien, Director of Sales, Brevan Electronics, "our customers want a personalized relationship that is more than just digital. In 2021, we expanded our team to give our trusted supplier partners extra support during this time of tremendous demand."

Brevan's success is also built on its strategic partnership with #3 independent distributor NewPower Worldwide, a leading independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods. Utilizing NewPower's strategic global sourcing, and cloud-based sourcing technology, EMPOWER™, Brevan can provide its customers with alternative supply chain solutions, including purchasing assistance, inventory management, obsolescence solutions and more. In addition to ongoing business expansion, Brevan remains committed to its employees and recognizes their successes and commitment.

About Brevan Electronics

For over 39 years, Brevan Electronics has been a trusted partner and supplier for OEMs and customers worldwide. Brevan is a diverse supplier with a commitment to quality and world-class customer service. Access to global inventory, innovative products, and powerful brands has made Brevan one of the fastest-growing authorized distributors. Brevan Electronics is a privately held company based in Nashua, NH. For more information, visit www.brevan.com

Media Contact: Cristina Adair | O: (603) 865-1916, cristina.adair@brevan.com

