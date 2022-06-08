G FUEL and Blizzard Entertainment Charge the Undead Hordes Together with a Brand-New Flavor, G FUEL Health Potion!

G FUEL's Health Potion Collector's Boxes model the six main Diablo® Immortal™ classes, all available at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Blizzard Entertainment's new MMO-ARPG, Diablo® Immortal™, G FUEL – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – today announced its brand-new flavor, Health Potion, is now available at GFUEL.com! G FUEL created six new Collector's Boxes inspired by the six main Diablo Immortal character classes along with an extremely limited Legendary Collector's Box, which also includes a collector's edition Health Potion Vial.

Fighting legions of monsters and undead is hard and dangerous work! Whether your adventure takes you through the bluffs of Wortham, the tombs of Ashwold Cemetery, or the peaks of Mount Zavain, you need to refuel your health bar! Before your party travels across the world of Sanctuary in order to prevent a world-threatening disaster, visit your local marketplace (or GFUEL.com) for one of the brand-new G FUEL Health Potion Collector's Boxes – inspired by Blizzard Entertainment's newest free-to-play mobile MMO ARPG, Diablo Immortal! Each box contains the G FUEL Health Potion 40-serving Tub along with a box design and Shaker Cup corresponding to one of the six main character classes:

Barbarian

Crusader

Demon Hunter

Monk

Necromancer

Wizard

The Legendary Collector's Box – which comes complete with a Collector's Box of fans' choosing and an exclusive G FUEL Health Potion Vial – was available one day early on the G FUEL mobile app, and the limited-edition collectible completely sold out in less than 30 minutes!

You might never have to worry about draining your health bar again with this delightfully sweet and tangy mix of Blueberries, Plum, and Grape! G FUEL Health Potion is sugar free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"When we approach an epic flavor collaboration like Diablo Immortal Health Potion, there's always one question we ask ourselves first: How do we make this special?" said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "Working closely with our partners at Blizzard Entertainment, we've created one of our biggest launches yet, featuring six unique Collector's Boxes and an exciting new flavor that will power your demon slaying!"

Pick one or all of your favorite adventurers and let people know whether you like to sling spells from afar or get up close and personal with the monsters you fight by picking up the G FUEL Health Potion Collector's Box and Energy Tub, available now at GFUEL.com!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, a Hydration Formula, and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With more than 334,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners who include the likes of Ninja, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Summit1G, xQc, Roman Atwood, Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures, Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, DXRacer, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone®, Overwatch®, the Warcraft®, StarCraft®, and Diablo franchises, and the multifranchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry's most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment's track record includes twenty-three #1 games* and numerous Game of the Year awards. The company's online gaming service, Battle.net®, is one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.

*Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distributors.

