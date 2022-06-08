James Ahern Leads Laidlaw Venture Partners to Secure PIPE Financing for Odyssey

Pairing to Facilitate Odyssey Concussion Study and Enhance Shareholder Value

New York, June 8, 2022 -- Health-tech focused venture capital firm, Laidlaw Venture Partners is pleased to announce it has secured PIPE financing for Odyssey Group, one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance.

The investment banking experts plan to partner with Odyssey as its advisor to enhance shareholder value and ultimately take the company public on the Nasdaq.

The financing will assist Odyssey in completing its Phase 1 study of their concussion drug, which will test its safety amongst human patients and enable the company to advance into their Phase 2, in conjunction with the NCAA and Department of Defense, to prove its effectiveness. The intranasal treatment can be administered on-site to those who have sustained a concussion in an effort to mitigate any long-term effects — e.g., to athletes or soldiers.

Founder of Laidlaw Venture Partners, James Ahern said; "Research suggests that combat soldiers are extremely likely to suffer from concussions due to the hazardous nature of their duties. On-the-spot treatment for these situations is imperative in potentially limiting the repercussion of sustaining concussion long-term. We are honored to work alongside Odyssey's Military Advisory Board and are hopeful to have the opportunity to work with military training center, Camp Shelby and army base, Fort Bragg in their Phase 2 trial later this year. It is our privilege to be able to play a role in supporting our heroes."

Odyssey's newly formed Military Advisory Board is led by esteemed current and ex-Military leaders including Dallas Hack, James Linder, Francis Beaudette, Timothy Szymanski and Paul Toolan.

Laidlaw Venture Partners will also be working alongside Odyssey's Athletic Advisory Board, led by Kurt Warner, Brett Favre, Mark Rypien and Abby Womback.

Laidlaw & Company is a New York based independent investment banking and securities brokerage focused on the needs of domestic and international companies, corporate entrepreneurs, institutions and private clients worldwide within sectors such as healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals.

