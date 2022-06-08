PA Cyber to Graduate Nearly 1,100 Students

MIDLAND, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a time of hope and celebration for nearly 1,100 students at the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (PA Cyber) as they prepare for the next phase of their lives following commencement this week.

PA Cyber Chief Academic Officer Francie Spigelmyer addressed the Class of 2021 at Kutztown University. (PRNewswire)

The school will host two in-person commencement ceremonies this week. Ceremonies for the school's 22nd graduating class will be held geographically. Students in the eastern portion of Pennsylvania will attend a ceremony on June 8 at noon at Kutztown University, while those in the western portion of the state will attend their ceremony on June 10 at noon at Robert Morris University. Both ceremonies will stream live at www.pacyber.org/graduation .

"Seeing our graduates walk across the stage is a high point of the year for all of us at PA Cyber," said Brian Hayden, the school's CEO. "Our kids have worked so hard to achieve their high school diplomas. I am thankful for their trust, dedication, and commitment to their education at PA Cyber."

Kayla Collins will speak at the western ceremony and Elena Lichtenwalner will speak at the eastern ceremony as student representatives. Collins plans to study psychology at Seton Hill University next year, while Lichtenwalner will study English at Batton Honors College.

"We don't need to know each other's stories to have faith in each other's strengths," Collins said in her class representative essay. "I'm choosing to trust in both myself and the rest of the graduating class."

"Graduation was something I always thought about," Lichtenwalner said in her essay. "It's an important milestone showing the transition from child-like fear and wonder to adult-driven focus and breaking down barriers. This is the true point in our lives where we can look back at how life has changed. We have grown and now look toward our goals and dreams."

Following the 2022 commencement, approximately 20,000 students will have graduated from the school since its inception in 2000. PA Cyber alumni have attended some of the top universities and trade schools in the country and have made their mark in a wide range of professions, ranging from attorneys to teachers to engineers.

About PA Cyber

Serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (PA Cyber) is one of the largest, most experienced and most successful online public schools in the nation. PA Cyber's online learning environments, personalized instruction methods and choices of curricula connect Pennsylvania students and their families with state-certified and highly qualified teachers and rich academic content that is aligned to state standards. Founded in 2000, PA Cyber is headquartered in Midland (Beaver County) and maintains a network of support offices throughout the state. As a public school, PA Cyber is open for enrollment by any school-age child residing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and does not charge tuition to students or families. www.pacyber.org

Media Contact: Jennie Harris

jennie.harris@pacyber.org

724-313-5842

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (PA Cyber)