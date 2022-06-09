HOPE's SDG Gold Credits Now Available on PCX Markets

Through this new credit, brands can contribute to three areas of impact: plastic clean-up, carbon offsets, and investments in education.

MANILA, Philippines , June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the shared objective of providing more opportunities for companies to contribute to positive change, PCX Markets partnered with HOPE, the Philippines' first certified B Corp, to generate the 'SDG Gold Credit.'

(PRNewswire)

Inspired by the collective call to action of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which address various global challenges, this credit goes beyond plastic waste management by including impact areas such as livelihood and education.

The bundled credit offers companies the chance to engage in three key activities: plastic offsets, carbon offsets, and educational investments that help build public school classrooms in the Philippines. All these will be fulfilled by HOPE's network of agriculture and education partners together with PCX's ecosystem of carefully vetted plastic waste clean-up partners.

HOPE is an impact organization that has consistently been 'Best for the World.' Since 2012, HOPE has been committing 100% of its profits to improve public school infrastructure, increase livelihood opportunities, and enable efforts that conserve the environment. To date, HOPE has had 116 classroom builds, impacted 23,187 students, reached 17,033 farmers, sequestered 1,213 tons of carbon through tree planting, and helped communities earn P3,967,045 in income.

"We want to provide an opportunity for businesses to amplify their impact. This type of credit is a tool we can use to tackle multiple issues head on, such as education, livelihood, environment, and many others," says Nanette Medved-Po, PCX's Founder and Executive Chair.

"We're always working with companies who share our mission to do good, but this is the first time we're rolling out an offering of this kind. We can't wait to see how this will increase the support we give to our communities and improve their lives," says Ilusion Farias, Managing Director of Friends of HOPE.

Designed to cater to different goals and financial capacities, the SDG Gold Credit is customizable. The amount of plastic offsets and carbon offsets, as well as investments in education, can be adjusted accordingly. Add-ons such as relief pledges and community clean-ups are also available.

PCX Markets is the commercial subsidiary of Plastic Credit Exchange, a global non-profit plastics solutions platform that also houses a circular economy consultancy arm. To date, it has diverted 32,270,850 kilos of post-consumer plastic waste away from nature.

