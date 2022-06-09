IDrive® Compute Expands Internationally, adds more Edge Computing Locations throughout Europe

LOS ANGELES , June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive® Compute , a high-performance VPS hosting solution from IDrive Backup with an international network of edge computing locations, has expanded even more by adding a number of data centers throughout Europe. This enables developers and businesses based all over Europe to host multiple virtual instances on an infrastructure loaded with powerful physical servers and robust hardware resources, all managed off-premise at the edge location closest to them for optimal performance.

As IDrive® Compute continues to grow and become more popular among users all over the world, the company made it a priority to add these data centers to ensure that these users receive a faster response when collecting, analyzing and passing through data, instead of directing it to a centralized cloud or server.

The new edge locations which are spread throughout Europe are London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Madrid, solidifying efficient business operations for users across the EU, and promoting a high-performance business ecosystem to maximize productivity.

Following the addition of the Dublin edge center, one of the reasons IDrive chose to expand more throughout Europe other than providing all users with the fastest possible performance, is due to the increasing procurement of renewable energy for data centers, which is currently driving the data center power market in Europe according to the Europe Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027 .

With IDrive® Compute, businesses and developers can create and manage multiple virtual machines, run projects with little to no latency, schedule backups for the instances, take real-time snapshots, and add more space to them with block-storage. The VPS infrastructure lets users accommodate computing projects of any scale and size.

IDrive® Compute offers pay-as-you-use pricing with on-demand scalability, which offers businesses the ability to scale their computing infrastructure as needed. Pricing remains consistent across all regions, with no hidden charges for specific regions.

