LONGi releases its 2021 Sustainability Report globally, continuously promoting the green and low-carbon development philosophy

XI'AN, China, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world's leading solar technology company headquartered in Xi'an, China, has launched the industry's first "Sustainability Week" to promote the green and low-carbon development philosophy. During this Sustainability Week, LONGi virtually released its 2021 Sustainability Report worldwide through a bilingual Chinese and English video. George Huo, General Manager of LONGi Brand Management Department, presented the report online in the form of data and case studies.

LONGi's 2021 Sustainability Report was released on the same day as it 2021 Annual Report, highlighting the companies achievements in responding to climate change, pursuing environmental friendliness, and contributing to a zero-carbon future. According to the 2021 Sustainability Report, even in the face of a complex and severe electricity consumption scenario, LONGi has used 3.096 billion kWh of renewable electricity in 2021, with a utilization ratio as high as 40.19%, which is equivalent to avoiding 1.6879 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent greenhouse gas emissions and planting 93.77 million trees in that year.

As the main driving force to achieve the "Dual Carbon" goal, LONGi planned and implemented 267 energy improvement projects in 2021, saving 259 million kWh of electricity and 5.8966 million tons of water. The overall water consumption of the whole group decreased by 10.73% year-on-year. Thanks to its accomplishments, the company has been recognized as a national "Green Factory", "Green Design Product" and "Green Supply Chain Management Enterprise" through the green manufacturing system of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. It has emerged as a "benchmark" for sustainable development and efficient performance in the global solar photovoltaic field.

In the 2021 Sustainability Report, LONGi first defined the carbon reduction target for 2030, which is, taking 2020 as the benchmark, the greenhouse gas emissions within the operation scope will be reduced by 60% by 2030, and the carbon emission intensity of each ton of silicon, cell and glass purchased in 2030 will be reduced by 20% compared with 2020.

On April 24, LONGi officially released the "Supply Chain Green Partner Empowerment Plan" at the company's 2022 supplier conference. This conference aims to promote suppliers to carry out energy conservation and emission reduction actions through carbon management empowerment training. While directly reducing the carbon emissions of supplier partners, LONGi can also enhance the carbon emissions of the base value chain and the carbon footprint of LONGi photovoltaic products.

LONGi has three levels for sustainable development work, based on its own understanding and action. First, LONGi insists on tech innovation, serves more clients with high-efficiency PV products and green energy solutions, and ensures cost-efficiency in pursuit of achieving carbon neutrality, which is the basic mission and primary responsibility of LONGi in global sustainable development. Meanwhile, the company will also adhere to green development philosophy and respond to climate change. LONGi will adhere to its RE100, EP100, and EV100 commitments, set Science-Based Targets (SBTi), enhance compliance management capabilities, and constantly forge a solid platform for sustainable development. Third, through initiatives and empowerment, LONGi will continuously promote the building of green supply chains, drive supply chain enterprises to work together to save energy and reduce carbon emissions, and build green value chains with upstream and downstream partners.

"LONGi is committed to be an advocate, practitioner and leader of sustainable development in the global clean energy sector. In 2021, we took LONGi's sustainable development work to a new level through one action after another, and unveiled it publicly through our annual sustainability report. We hope that all of you who are care about LONGi's sustainable development will get to know us better and give comments and suggestions, so that we can work together for a clean, beautiful and sustainable world!" said Li Zhenguo, founder and president of LONGi, at the launch of 2021 Sustainability Report.

