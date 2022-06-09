SinglePoint Inc. Strengthens Management Team With Addition of Executive Vice President of Operations and Executive Vice President of Revenue

Leadership expansion supports multiple growth initiatives set by the company to meet revenue growth and qualifications for uplisting

PHOENIX, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB:SING) ("SinglePoint'' or "the Company''), a renewable energy and sustainable solutions provider, announced today a strategic expansion of the leadership team. The Company is pleased to announce the addition of Chad Miles, Executive Vice President of Operations, and Jason Lally, Executive Vice President of Revenue. The experience these leaders bring to the SinglePoint team will help drive operational and revenue targets in addition to supporting the strategic growth vision as the Company continues the uplist process.

With the Company's aggressive revenue growth plans, management brought in Jason Lally as Executive Vice President of Revenue. The addition of Mr. Lally will give a direct focus on internal, organic revenue growth for each subsidiary. Mr. Lally brings over a decade of focused experience within the solar and renewable energy technology industry. Most recently, he held the Vice President of Sales role at Solarjuice America, a subsidiary of NASDAQ-traded SPI Group Company. Prior to this, Lally spent six years at SolarCity, developing his solar sales expertise finishing his tenure as Regional Sales Director managing over 100 personnel across some of the largest solar markets. His success in this role translated to working for Tesla, post-acquisition of SolarCity, to open one of the first sales efforts in California. His experience creating processes that drive revenue are in line with the opportunity SinglePoint is creating in the Company's growth initiatives. Lally has experience building and managing solar sales teams as well as directing the development of processes and procedures for a successful sales cycle. He also led the strategic planning and launching of smart-grid solar-plus-storage solutions in collaboration with local utility companies in multiple states. Management is excited as Mr. Lally's long tenure in the space and deep-rooted relationships should result in near term success and long-term growth.

Jason Lally commented, "It is a pleasure to join the SinglePoint team as Executive Vice President of Revenue. This is an exciting time as the company has the potential to be transformational. I look forward to being a part of defining moments and executing on the strategic vision. With our nation's elected leaders endorsing and prioritizing an infrastructure plan that includes substantial emphasis on advancing renewable energy and clean indoor air environments, there is significant potential for sustainable growth. I am thrilled to continue my personal commitment to making the world a better place through leading ethical adoption strategies of solar energy and healthy living solutions throughout the nation."

Over the past few years, the Company has focused on building a strong foundation to position the company for long-term, sustainable growth. Operations and operational efficiency are imperative to this mission. The addition of Chad Miles as Executive Vice President of Operations provides support in an area crucial to the Company's continued expansion. Having served in the military as an officer with global logistical and operational responsibilities, Mr. Miles is perfectly suited and has deep experience in creating detailed operational plans and executing on them. Throughout his career, Mr. Miles has been able to establish a network of suppliers and vendors including government procurement experts, creating an opportunity for SinglePoint to utilize relationships to support increasing demand within clean energy and indoor air quality markets. Process driven and detail oriented, his focus on daily execution as well as designing and implementing world class operational efficiency is positioned to maximize profitability with all existing and future acquisitions.

Chad Miles added, "SinglePoint's strategy to grow its national footprint perfectly aligns with multiple opportunities to be a relevant company in the improvement of the way we generate, store and consume energy. The federal government, through two White House directives focused on solar based initiatives and air quality in buildings, has created massive opportunities for companies like SinglePoint that have the ability to leverage government procurement. I will focus on the necessary creation of goals and milestones that are measurable and designed to enhance each business unit's value and contribution, ultimately delivering increased shareholder value."

Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint, adds, "Expanding upon the expertise at the executive level has been a major initiative for us to meet our growth goals. We continue to execute on our goals ensuring we meet listing requirements, and the addition of these two individuals moves the company closer to that objective. We have been aggressive in our timelines and continue to push for a successful listing. Both Mr. Miles and Mr. Lally's experience is critical as SinglePoint expands its footprint. The shared vision and alignment of operations is key as subsidiary companies begin to rapidly increase their revenue. We are fortunate to have attracted and retained such talented and experienced individuals as SinglePoint further expands our clean energy and clean air business across the nation. I look forward to working closely with them to improve and expand the companies in our current portfolio. With the additional support, we will identify other companies aligned with our acquisition criteria to grow our revenue and market share. We are building the foundation for 2022 to be a year that SinglePoint maximizes revenue growth. Bolstering our management team will help drive the Company to execute on our projections. In addition to internal hires, we have engaged a team of uplist specialists who will assist and prepare us for a timely uplist. We continue to drive forward on our growth plans and look forward to sharing future achievements with our shareholders."

The Company is at a pivotal point in their roadmap and the business strategy set by current CEO, Wil Ralston. In April 2022, SinglePoint finalized the latest acquisition of The Boston Solar Company. Through acquisition, SinglePoint is now vertically integrated, from lead to install, on the residential solar side of the business. To support growing operations, the Company expanded their leadership team to ensure as the company grows that SinglePoint has dedicated individuals to direct and manage the synergistic relationships between subsidiaries, driving revenue and shareholder value.

About SinglePoint Inc (OTCQB:SING)

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on social media for the latest updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

