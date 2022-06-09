SMP Pharmacy and Little Words Project Launch Hope Bracelet Initiative for Those Going Through Fertility Treatments

The companies have partnered together to create a custom bracelet in support of the fertility community.

MIAMI, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMP Pharmacy and Little Words Project have partnered together to create a fertility Hope Bracelet and spark larger conversations around fertility by creating community. The Hope Bracelet was made to inspire courage and positivity for those that need it while going through fertility treatments. Every new patient who places their full order of fertility medications through SMP Pharmacy will receive a Hope Bracelet in their medication package to help encourage them through their fertility journey.

SMP Pharmacy Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/SMP Pharmacy Solutions) (PRNewswire)

"SMP Pharmacy understands that the fertility journey can be difficult. We want to support our patients and make the experience a little brighter in any way we can," says SMP Pharmacy CEO, Pam Schumann. "Little Words Project is the perfect partner to spread this message and aid in creating a community that can rally together to lift each other up during an emotional journey. We're excited that we can help facilitate that."

Designed by women who have been there, both Pam and Little Words Project founder, Adriana Carrig, have gone through the IVF process. They understand that no two journeys are alike, and as such, Little Words Project and SMP Pharmacy want to support all those on a path to parenthood. The Hope Bracelet is meant to be a reminder to never lose hope on your journey, and that hope is always with you, and so is SMP Pharmacy and Little Words Project.

"After going through IVF personally, it means so much to me to bring more awareness to a topic that affects so many women in partnership with SMP," says Little Words Project founder, Adriana Carrig. "It's so important to talk about infertility and support those who are navigating their paths to parenthood. My wish is that this bracelet gives hope to so many individuals who are embarking on their infertility journey."

The Fertility Hope Bracelet will be distributed by SMP Pharmacy within their patient's medication deliveries. Once a patient has the bracelet, they can register it on The Little Words Project website. When a patient feels ready, they can pass on their bracelet to someone else on their fertility journey and track it via the website. The intention is to foster community amongst those on their path to parenthood and spread hope across the community.

About Little Words Project

Little Words Project® aims to inspire and encourage people to be kind to themselves and to pay that kindness forward, one bracelet at a time.

About SMP Pharmacy

With nearly two decades of pharmaceutical and patient care experience, we understand that one approach does not fit all. That's why we provide custom solutions for a seamless, convenient experience from beginning to end. At SMP Pharmacy, we lead with compassion and integrated technologies to give you the results you want with the dedicated care you need.

