Copper Mountain Mining Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 9, 2022. A total of 97,429,489 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 46.12% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
The results for the items voted at the Meeting are as follows:
Number of Directors
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Set the number of directors at eight
96,352,569
98.89%
1,076,920
1.11%
Election of Directors
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Michele Buchignani
85,270,123
97.64%
2,063,464
2.36%
Gilmour Clausen
85,611,259
98.03%
1,722,328
1.97%
Edward Dowling
85,407,305
97.79%
1,926,282
2.21%
M. Stephen Enders
85,406,513
97.79%
1,927,074
2.21%
Jeane Hull
85,344,248
97.72%
1,989,339
2.28%
Paula Rogers
85,219,395
97.58%
2,114,192
2.42%
Peter Sullivan
82,206,703
94.13%
5,126,884
5.87%
William Washington
83,561,372
95.68%
3,772,215
4.32%
The Company reports shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
96,870,562
99.43%
558,927
0.57%
The Company's shareholders voted for the Company's non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation ("Say on Pay").
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Approval of advisory vote on compensation
72,573,998
83.10%
14,759,589
16.90%
The Company's shareholders voted for the Company's 2022 long-term incentive plan.
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Approval of 2022 long-term incentive plan
82,135,241
94.05%
5,198,346
5.95%
Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain Mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year. Copper Mountain also has the 100% owned development-stage Eva Copper Project, which is expected add approximately 100 million pounds of copper annually, in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".
Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.
On behalf of the Board of
COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION
"Gil Clausen"
Gil Clausen, P.Eng.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Website: www.CuMtn.com
