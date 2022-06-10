WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. , June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Neoss' milestone celebration delegates at the Neoss Integrate 2022 congress in Gothenburg, Sweden were given the first access to the NeoScan 1000 intraoral scanner which is set for full commercial launch in September 2022.

Neoss® Group releases the NeoScan™ 1000 to mark 20 years of Intelligent Simplicity. (PRNewswire)

"I am excited to introduce the NeoScan 1000 into our range of intuitive dental solutions. The performance of the scanner is beyond my expectations with clear competitive advantages. The scanner will allow Neoss' to significantly expand its proprietary digital dental offering."

Dr. Robert Gottlander, CEO and President of Neoss Group.

Designed for scanning accuracy and speed, the compact, lightweight scanner provides the possibility for a flexible workflow with open and compatible output at a competitive price.

"The NeoScan 1000 is a superfast, lightweight, and easy-to-use scanner. I had the pleasure of being part of early testing and have used the scanner for several digital impression indications at my clinic with excellent results. Digital dentistry is in need of more cost-efficient solutions so that clinicians can use it to its full potential. The NeoScan 1000 has the potential to do just this."

Dr. Marcus Dagnelid, DDS, board-certified prosthodontist

With an easy USB cable connection and full-touch screen support, the NeoScan 1000 is sure to please and excite dental professionals alike! For more information visit neoss.com/neoscan1000

About Neoss®

Neoss offers intelligent solutions that are intuitively easy to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with predictable long-term results. Leading the market with ingenuity and integrity, we strive to set new standards. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with a long-standing presence in key markets. To find out more visit https://www.neoss.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neoss