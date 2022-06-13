AVINO ET AREA DRILLS HIGH GRADE SILVER & COPPER IN MULTIPLE HOLES

Intercepts 206 AgEq g/t over 41 metres

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) (FSE: GV6) ("Avino" or "the Company") is pleased to announce further drill results from Phase 2 of its 2021/2022 exploration program.

These latest results represent assays from six holes completed below the current Level 17 mining area, approximately 1,850 metres above sea level at Avino Elena Tolosa ("ET ") area to define the continuity of economic mineralization at depth in the central part of the vein. The drilling results have confirmed the downdip continuity of widths and grades of the Avino vein extending significant potential to a depth of at least 290 metre down dip below current development.

"This ET area drilling below Level 17 is very encouraging and confirms our expectation that not only does the mineralization continue at depth, but it also contains significantly higher copper mineralization as is often the case with porphyry deposits", said David Wolfin, President and CEO. "Since 2019 following our sale of Bralorne, we have focused our resources on creating value at the Avino property by optimizing production, completing a complimentary property acquisition in La Preciosa and executing an exploration strategy focused on growing the resource base. To execute our exploration strategy, we have expanded our technical team, some of whom, are seasoned geologists having worked on large Mexican mining projects. Avino has been a consistent producer over the years, and we are excited by these high-grade copper intercepts encountered at depth within our permit boundaries and we will continue to pursue value enhancing exploration initiatives across our core assets."

Current drilling results are 290 metres down dip of Level 17, the lowest developed point of the ET Area of Avino. We are developing a geological model based on the "near porphyry" environment. The persistence of grade continuity from surface down a plunge distance of over 800 metres (600 metres vertical) and base metal zonation supports the likelihood of a deep mineralized system and could possibly be linked to a porphyry centre."

Geological modelling is advancing to determine the potential geometry and controls of the mineralization. A second drill has been added to this program which includes a total of 13 drill holes for approximately 7, 000 metres of total length for 2022.

Geological Description

The Property contains numerous low-sulphidation epithermal veins (including the Avino vein), breccias, stockwork, and silicified zones that grade into a "near porphyry" environment within a large caldera. The caldera has been uplifted by regional north-trending block faulting (a graben structure), exposing a window of andesitic pyroclastic rocks of the lower volcanic sequence within the caldera. The Lower Volcanic Sequence is overlain by the Upper Volcanic Sequence, consisting of rhyolite to trachyte flows and extensive ignimbrites and intruded by monzonite bodies. The copper / silver ratio in the Avino vein consistently increases from less than 100 above

8 level to over 400 at 17 level and below. The direction of this increase plunges towards the east in the Avino vein, suggesting changing pressure and temperature conditions with depth at the time of mineralization and possibly reflecting a transition from epithermal to porphyry-style mineralization.

Below Level 17

Six holes totalling 3,373 metres drilled were completed to investigate the continuity of mineralization in the central part of the ET Area. Five of the holes intercepted the mineralization within the vein and stockwork and are reported in Table 1.

Vein-type mineralization and stockwork with mineralization of Au, Ag, and Cu are found along the contacts between intrusive rock and an andesite and provide opportunities within the ET Area for the identification and delineation of additional mineral resources that remain open on strike and dip (see Figure 1 for the projections of the resource relative to the drilled holes). The Inclined distance of the Avino vein at the ET Mine from surface is approximately 520 metres as shown in figure 3. This recent deeper drilling suggests that the mineralization persists down dip for an additional 290 metres past the lowest developed mining level. Currently, the mine levels have a vertical separation of 20 metres, suggesting a potential further 14 additional underground levels may be required (depending on economic conditions) to mine the mineralization.

Highlights

Selected high grade intercepts include:

Hole Number - ET 22-01: 206 AgEq g/t over 41.0 metres, including 4,527 AgEq g/t over 0.19 metres

Hole Number – ET 21-08: 226 AgEq g/t over 30 metres, including 617 AgEq g/t over 0.65 metres.

Details are shown in the table and images below.

Table 1 - Summary Drill Results (2021 and 2022 Deep Campaign)

Structure Hole

Number

From

(m)

To (m) Drill

Intercept

Length

(m) True

width (m) Au

(g/t) Ag (g/t)

Cu (%) AgEq¹

(g/t)

























HW BX ET-21-06

178.90

182.15 3.25 3.25 0.91 7

0.00 87 AVINO

VEIN And

520.60

524.80 4.20 3.69 0.01 2

0.27 39 HW BX ET-21-07

219.40

222.80 3.40 3.35 0.18 42

0.53 127

Including

219.40

220.15 0.75 0.75 0.19 27

1.30 217

Including

222.50

222.80 0.30 0.30 0.43 266

1.28 473 HW STW And

435.00

442.05 7.05 6.85 - 7

0.29 46

Including

438.55

438.65 0.10 0.10 0.02 27

3.46 492 AVINO

VEIN And

442.05

486.05 44.00 40.50 0.17 24

0.54 111

Including

469.25

469.80 0.55 0.52 0.18 98

2.53 452 HW BX ET-21-08

221.00

222.95 1.95 1.94 0.25 11

0.60 112 AVINO

VEIN And

479.10

514.00 34.90 30.00 0.53 41

1.06 226

Including

479.10

479.95 0.85 0.65 5.58 86

0.56 617 HW BX ET-22-01

250.20

251.00 0.80 0.80 0.06 34

0.66 127

Including

250.90

251.00 0.10 0.10 0.12 199

2.75 577 HW STW And

427.80

453.15 25.35 23.10 0.14 21

0.54 104

Including

433.85

433.95 0.10 0.10 0.66 759

2.90 1,202

Including

436.45

436.80 0.35 0.34 1.35 98

1.92 466

Including

438.90

439.20 0.30 0.29 0.46 72

2.42 434

Including

446.65

446.90 0.25 0.24 0.15 77

3.17 514 AVINO

VEIN And

453.15

503.95 50.80 41.00 0.20 61

0.96 206

Including

453.15

453.75 0.60 0.56 0.31 71

2.42 421

Including

470.10

470.90 0.80 0.75 0.09 482

1.40 678

Including

487.80

488.40 0.60 0.56 2.05 99

4.73 901

Including

491.75

491.95 0.20 0.19 2.75 831

3.82 1,568

Including

495.65

496.45 0.80 0.75 1.39 246

2.27 664

Including

502.40

502.60 0.20 0.19 4.37 1,234

21.90 4,527 HW STW ET-22-02

470.40

483.40 13.00 10.69 0.04 18

0.54 94

Including

473.55

474.10 0.55 0.48 0.03 36

3.41 496

Including

477.35

477.50 0.15 0.13 0.68 156

4.20 774 HW STW And

483.40

488.75 5.35 4.40 0.04 20

0.47 86 AVINO

VEIN And

503.35

531.40 28.05 25.80 0.09 45

1.11 201

Including

509.40

509.75 0.35 0.32 0.13 531

7.69 1,572

Including

525.80

526.05 0.25 0.23 0.07 185

7.67 1,218 AVINO

VEIN ET-22-03

581.85

598.55 16.70 13.10 0.05 25

0.44 89

Including

595.45

595.70 0.25 0.20 0.13 614

4.34 1,206

1. AgEq in drill results above assumes $1,800 Au and $22.00 Ag per ounce, and $4.30 Cu, and 100% metallurgical recovery 2. HW BX = Hanging Wall Breccia and HW STW = Hanging Wall Stockworks

Figure 1 – 3D Longitudinal View of the Avino Vein showing the drill hole locations and a projection of the mineralization coloured in red. (CNW Group/Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 2 - Magnified Cross Sections of holes ET-21-07 and ET 21-08 showing the consistent Avino Vein and silver equivalent grade across the drill intercept. (CNW Group/Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 3 - Cross Sections of holes ET-22-01, ET-22-02 and ET 22-03 showing the Avino Vein and relative distance of the mine workings to the deepest Hole drilled in 2022 (CNW Group/Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 4 - Magnified version of the Cross Sections of holes ET-22-01, ET-22-02 and ET 22-03 showing the Avino Vein and silver equivalent grade across the drill intercept (CNW Group/Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Sampling and Assay Methods

Following detailed geological and geotechnical logging, drill core samples were cut in half. One half of the core was submitted to the SGS Laboratory facility in Durango, Mexico, and the other half is retained on-site for verification and reference. Gold is assayed by fire assay with an AA finish. Any samples exceeding 3.0 gold grams/tonne are re-assayed and followed by a gravimetric finish. Multi-element analyses are also completed for each sample by SGS ICP14B methods. Any copper values exceeding 10,000 ppm (1%) are assayed using ICP 90Q. Silver is fire assayed with a gravimetric finish for samples assaying over 100 grams/tonne.

Avino uses a series of standard reference materials (SRMs), blank reference materials (blanks), and duplicates as part of their QA/QC program during analysis of assays.

Qualified Person(s)

Avino's projects in Durango, Mexico are under the geoscientific oversight of Michael F. O'Brien, P.Geo., Senior Principal Consultant, Red Pennant Communications, and under the supervision of Peter Latta, P.Eng, Avino's VP, Technical Services, who are both qualified persons within the context of NI 43-101. Both have reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Avino

Avino is primarily a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. We are committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate.

