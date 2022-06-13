H&M ANNOUNCES TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AS AMBASSADOR FOR ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH BUY FROM A BLACK WOMAN

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in their second year of partnership, H&M USA and Buy From A Black Woman (BFABW) have announced Actress, Producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross as the non-profit's new ambassador for 2022. Having launched her own hair care company, PATTERN, in 2018, Ross will amplify the non-profit's mission of helping other Black Woman owned businesses flourish through a community of support and resources.

On June 10th, Ross and BFABW Founder Nikki Porcher sat down together at H&M's Los Angeles showroom to have a candid discussion about the challenges and successes Black Woman encounter as business owners. Joined by members of the Buy From a Black Woman (BFABW) community and surrounded by a display of products from member businesses, Ross and Porcher delved into topics such as starting your own business, strengthening a network of Black women business owners, and how Black women are often called to create their own path to fill a need that is often unrecognized by corporations. Ross, herself a talented multihyphenate with years of experience in entertainment and business, gave words of wisdom and advice to young Black women seeking to achieve their own goals in a world where they may not always be seen.

"I am proud to help support Buy From a Black Woman and the incredible network of business owners they've brought together," says Ross. "Black women and their contributions are often overlooked, which is why it's crucial for us to come together to build, strengthen and create our own opportunities for success."

Buy From a Black Woman is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher that connects hundreds of Black Woman owned businesses across the United States and provides a community of support with the goal of helping their businesses flourish. Throughout 2021, H&M sponsored events like the Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour and the BFABW Holiday Market which ran November through December 2021 at H&M's Times Square location. These events, which saw products from over 50 Black Woman owned businesses sold at H&M locations across the country, exposed new customers to these Buy From a Black Woman member businesses and business owners.

"It's hard to describe in words what it means to have Tracee Ellis Ross as an ambassador for Buy From A Black Woman. This year we are celebrating and showing the world that Black Women are living examples. I couldn't think of a better example to help us spread our message of just how important it is to buy from and support Black Women Business Owners better than Ms. Ross. We are truly honoured to work with her and to continue our partnership with H&M," says Nikki Porcher, Founder of Buy From a Black Woman.

Now in the second year of partnership, H&M USA will continue its support of Buy From a Black Woman through a variety of activities and support aimed at continuing the growth and success of the business owners, beginning with a donation of $250,000. This summer, H&M USA will again sponsor the organization's Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour, leveraging H&M USA's channels and brick and mortar locations to highlight Black Woman owned businesses across the country.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Tracee Ellis Ross to propel our support of Buy From a Black Woman even further," says Donna Dozier Gordon, Head of Inclusion and Diversity for H&M Region Americas. "Ms. Ross' role as Buy From A Black Woman ambassador will be a force multiplier in amplifying the critical work being done to elevate the success of Black woman business owners, and in turn, uplift entire communities. H&M's collaboration with Buy From A Black Woman continues to exemplify the impact we want to have in empowering and creating capacity in the communities in which we live and work."

