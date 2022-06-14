Community First Credit Union Fuels Rapid Growth with Human-Centric Digital Strategy, Powered by Glia

Personalized digital service puts members first and delivers strong ROI

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), has helped Community First Credit Union digitally transform member services to deliver high-touch, highly personalized OnScreen experiences. Community First's human-centric digital approach has optimized how digital channels enable connections with members and provide online guidance.

This member-first approach has fueled a 36% increase in sales, driving especially strong results for loans where conversions have more than doubled in the first year with Glia. Community First loaned a record amount to consumers, homebuyers and businesses during that time.

"Our secret sauce is that we found a way to generate ROI by creating human connections through digital member servicing. Our lending team more than doubled production last year with Glia. It's because we're facilitating a digital experience that members find interesting and relevant," said Jimmy Lovelace, SVP of Member Experience, Community First Credit Union.

Community First Gets Proactive

Glia's OnScreen collaboration tools allow Community First to proactively reach out to members and provide online guidance for loan applications, which can be complex. With the ability to see the same screen as a member, service representatives immediately understand how to best provide support, offering help with an auto loan application, for example. CoBrowsing gets even more proactive, helping members to navigate the Loan Options site, find online resources and even fill out an application.

As a result, Community First has increased proactive engagement 9 times since deploying Glia, creating more opportunities and contributing significantly to the credit union's strong growth in loans. This outreach capability has proven popular with Community First's member services team.

"Digital Customer Service is all about connecting people and enabling personal, human experiences online. Community First Credit Union is a stellar example of an institution that has made the member experience its top priority, leading to tremendous growth and strong member satisfaction," said Dan Michaeli, Co-Founder and CEO at Glia.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 300 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named both a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating) for a second year in a row, Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more visit glia.com.

