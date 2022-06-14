Digital Banking and Payments Start-up Revolut Partners with Vonage to Improve Customer Service Experience

Revolut, which already uses the Vonage SMS API for customer authentication, will benefit from a fully-integrated experience and single source of customer support

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced that global financial super app Revolut has selected the Vonage Contact Center (VCC) for Salesforce solution to improve communications with customers.

Revolut has chosen Vonage to drive customer engagement and create the best possible experience from anywhere.

The Vonage partnership will provide Revolut agents with the ability to route calls to one another to successfully deal with any customer issues and customize dashboards with real-time performance data and analytics.

In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK, offering money transfer and exchange. Today, more than 18 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut's innovative products to make more than 150 million transactions per month.

Reggie Scales, Senior Vice President, Applications Group for Vonage, said, "We are pleased that Revolut has chosen Vonage to drive customer engagement and create the best possible experience from anywhere. With Vonage's Salesforce integration, the Revolut team has access to key customer data and insights, while benefiting from communications that are more meaningful, across any channel."

Matthew Acton Davis, Global Head of Sales at Revolut said, "We are delighted to bring Vonage's solutions to Revolut. Its flexible and scalable cloud communications solution will help us to provide a consistent and personalized customer experience."

Vonage's award-winning contact center solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into Salesforce, enhancing internal processes and increasing efficiency.

Revolut also uses the Vonage SMS API with two-factor authentication for secure global transactions. Vonage's scalability and reliability, coupled with its broad international SMS capabilities, help Revolut make sure its users are genuine and enable the company to support millions of new international users.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

