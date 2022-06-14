Oma Fertility Leverages AI with a Goal of Improving In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Success Rates and Lowering Costs, Setting a New Standard for Fertility Care

Exclusive AI-assisted processes in the lab have a goal of improving IVF outcomes and dramatically reducing costs

Clinics follow The Oma Way, focusing on delivering human-centered care, reducing the number of cycles required, and improving accessibility

Oma Fertility has raised a total of $37.5M with $29M in equity led by JAZZ Venture Partners, Root Ventures, Mithril Capital, Global Asset Capital, and Free Solo Ventures and $8.5M in debt led by Silicon Valley Bank

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oma Fertility today emerges from stealth and introduces a first-of-its-kind network of fertility clinics offering families science-forward, AI-informed fertility treatments, paving the way for a new standard in IVF success rates.

OMA Fertility (PRNewswire)

"Oma Fertility is capitalizing on the opportunity to bring leading-edge technological advancements to the fertility space, meeting the demands of rising infertility rates," said Oma Fertility Co-Founder and CEO Gurjeet Singh, PhD. "Our mission is to improve outcomes for more families facing fertility issues and we strive to create a place where everyone seeking to have a child has access to the most advanced, successful fertility treatments."

Exclusive AI-Assisted Processes

Oma Fertility today announces the launch of Oma Sperm InSight™, its patented technology that helps embryologists identify the most promising sperm cell to pair with an egg in IVF. It is currently being used at the first Oma Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA as a second opinion tool for Oma's embryologists and has been registered with the FDA. One of the few ways to improve IVF outcomes is to increase the number of healthy embryos created – Oma Fertility is focused on this through the introduction of AI at one of the earliest entry points: sperm selection. A forthcoming clinical study will confirm Oma Sperm InSight's ability to improve outcomes.

Driving Innovation with $37.5M of Funding

Oma Fertility has raised $29M through Seed and Series A rounds led by JAZZ Venture Partners, Root Ventures, Mithril Capital, Global Asset Capital, and Free Solo Ventures in addition to a $8.5M debt facility led by Silicon Valley Bank. Other notable investors include Shumeet Banerji (BoD at HP, Reliance Jio and BBC), Suchi Saria (Founding Director, Malone Center for Engineering in Healthcare, CEO at Bayesian Health), Jon Symonds (BoD and Chairman at GSK) and Jack Tai (BoD at Eli Lilly, HSBC, Mastercard).

"As an investor and mother, I'm excited about the work being done at Oma Fertility," said Chrissy Meyer, General Partner at Root Ventures. "IVF has been around for over 40 years, yet success rates are still shockingly low. Oma is the first to use AI upstream in the IVF process and will completely transform the way patients, families and healthcare providers think about fertility care."

The Oma Way: Human-Centered Care

Oma Fertility's clinics offer compassionate, appropriate care for all patients:

Full range of fertility services for every couple and individual. Oma's Care Advocates provide a single point of contact for families and deliver consistent information and education. As few cycles as possible: Oma Fertility leverages AI-enabled processes in the lab with a goal to improve outcomes; Today, nearly 70% of fertility cycles fail in the average American fertility clinic.1 Accessible to more people: The clinics implement ethical pricing – flat pricing without hidden fees, surprise costs or inflated profit margins – which is a third of the national average.

About Oma Fertility

Oma Fertility, a division of Oma Robotics, was founded in 2020 by a team of engineers, AI experts, and fertility specialists who believe that combining AI and robotics in the lab and human-centered care in the clinic will make parenthood possible for more people. The company's first innovation is Oma Sperm InSight™, which uses AI to help pinpoint the most promising sperm cell for use in IVF. Oma Fertility opened its first fertility clinic in Santa Barbara, California in 2021 and has plans to expand nationally through 2023. The company was founded in 2020 by Gurjeet Singh, PhD previous founder of Ayasdi, Dr. Sahil Gupta previous founder of Aveya Fertility, and Kiran Joshi, PhD previous founder of Koko. www.omafertility.com

About JAZZ Venture Partners

JAZZ is a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage companies and growth opportunities that unlock human potential. JAZZ seeks breakthroughs at the convergence of technology, science and humanity — improving how we work, live, and experience the world. Portfolio companies are impacting wellness, healthcare, enterprise and consumer markets. www.jazzvp.com

About Root Ventures

Root Ventures is a $350M+ seed stage venture firm based in Silicon Valley. The team of engineers-turned-investors is focused on enabling engineers to tackle the most complex challenges in their markets. They invest at the earliest stages, funding both technical teams with deep R&D initiatives, and the companies building tools that empower those technical teams. www.root.vc

Contact

Media Inquiries

Seth Goldberg media@omafertility.com

Money, Occupation and IVF Success Rates, FertilityIQ

OMA Fertility (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oma Fertility