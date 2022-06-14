RISE WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 777

Enthusiasm for Unionization Grows Across Cannabis Industry

JOLIET, Ill., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at a Rise Dispensary in Joliet, Illinois have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 777. The Colorado Street location is the second Rise Dispensary that has voted to affiliate with the union in the past three months.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"Congratulations to all of these workers who stood strong throughout this process," said Jim Glimco, Local 777 President. "In spite of the election being delayed, they stuck together and maintained solidarity the entire time. We're looking forward to going to the negotiating table."

"Cannabis is the fifth-largest cash crop in the United States, and Rise's parent company, Green Thumb Industries, made nearly $900 million last year," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Food Processing Division Director. "A Teamster contract is essential to ensuring that these workers see their fair share of that revenue."

Allison Fullman works at the Colorado Street location.

"We need fairness, equal employment and a positive work environment," Fullman said. "We want protection against mistreatment and discrimination. We will make the cannabis industry a happy and healthy place once again!"

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters777.org/.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Local 777