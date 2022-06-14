Versiti Issues Emergency Plea for Blood Donors, O Negative Supply Dangerously Low

Drastic drop in donations poses a significant risk to Ohio blood supply

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiti Blood Center of Ohio has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations, pleading with Ohioans to donate. Versiti has seen a drastic drop in scheduled appointments and the blood center anticipates the available inventory of blood to be at less than a one-day supply within the coming days. Versiti strives for at least a three-day supply of blood, so it can be ready to serve all patients, even during unexpected events.

While all blood types are needed, Type O Negative blood, used to treat trauma patients in emergencies, is the most at risk. Only about 7% of donors have Type O Negative blood, making it extremely important for those individuals to donate.

Versiti is urgently seeking donors for more than 300 open appointments available at community blood drives and the Mill Run donor center this week.

"As we head into the heart of summer, now is a crucial time for blood donation. With more people traveling and getting together, there is more opportunity for accidents and the subsequent need for blood," said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti. "Type O blood donors are most needed, as the supply of O-negative blood is dangerously low."

Platelet donors are also desperately needed. Platelets are a component of blood that promotes clotting and are a special type of blood donation. Platelet donations have a shelf life of less than one week, which means that donations will be used by a patient in a local hospital on average within five days.

Platelets are incredibly important in a wide range of treatments for patients of all kinds, including premature babies, warriors fighting cancer, trauma victims, and those receiving organ or bone marrow transplants. Donors of all blood types are encouraged to donate platelets.

For those who do not know their specific blood type, the best way to find out is by signing up to donate blood. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate blood by calling 800-485-6594 or visit Versiti online at http://www.versiti.org/ohio.

Trauma Patients

In the U.S., hemorrhage is the most common cause of death within the first hour of arrival to a trauma center.

More than 80 percent of deaths in the operating room and nearly 50 percent of deaths in the first 24 hours after injury are due to severe blood loss.

Three percent of civilian trauma patients will receive a massive transfusion and these patients consume 70 percent of all blood transfused at a trauma center.

Gunshot victims are approximately five times more likely to require blood transfusions, they require 10 times more blood units and are 14 times more likely to die than people seriously injured by motor vehicles, non-gun assaults, falls, or stabs.

Individuals Going Through Cancer Treatments

More than a quarter of the U.S. blood supply is used by patients battling cancer.

More than 1.9 million people are diagnosed with a new cancer each year and many of them will need blood during their chemotherapy treatment.

Maternity and Pediatric Patients

Transfusions are needed in the U.S. in 1 out of every 83 deliveries.

Pediatric patients in the U.S. used 652,000 blood components.

The rate of transfusions needed in childbirth in the U.S. increased by 54 percent between 2006 and 2015.

Versiti has extended hours at its Mill Run donor center (3830 Fishinger Blvd, Hilliard, OH 43026) to provide more flexibility for donors. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

Donor center hours:

Tuesday, June 14 : 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15 : 12 p.m. – 8.pm.

Thursday, June 16 : 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, June 17 : 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 18 : 7am-2pm

One donation of blood can save up to three lives, and anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donating blood takes about an hour. To learn more, visit Versiti.org.

About Versiti Blood Center of Ohio

Based in Columbus, Versiti Blood Center of Ohio provides blood, blood products and specialty laboratory services to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The Wexner Medical Center is a leading hospital system with a nationally recognized hematology division, the Midwest's largest cancer hospital and the only academic medical center in the region. The health system uses more than 60,000 lifesaving units of blood products every year. Versiti Blood Center of Ohio schedules community blood drives in the Columbus area in order to support The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center blood needs. For a complete listing of upcoming drives for to host a blood drive visit www.versiti.org/ohio or call 800-485-6594.

