CB Insights Names HOVER as one of the Top 50 Most Innovative Insurtech Startups of 2022

HOVER recognized for its powerful technology leveraging property data to transform the claims process for insurers and homeowners

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOVER , the technology company that transforms smartphone photos of any property into a digital twin with valuable 3D data, was named to CB Insights ' first annual Insurtech 50 , which showcases the 50 most promising private insurtech companies across the globe.

HOVER's mission is to help people improve their homes with the world's best 3D property data by providing insurers and homeowners with transparent, accurate and actionable data. Its end-to-end platform and multifaceted technology is leveraged by insurance professionals to enable a more efficient workflow and in turn, unlock a faster claims process for policyholders. With just a few smartphone photos, HOVER's mobile app allows users to scan the exterior of a property with real-time guidance to generate an accurately-measured, and fully-interactive, 3D model of the home – in a matter of minutes.

"HOVER makes the difficult and often emotional process of home restoration more collaborative, efficient, and transparent," said A.J. Altman, founder and CEO of HOVER. "We're honored to be recognized for the technology our team has built to help people improve their homes and complete insurance claims leveraging the world's best 3D property data."

HOVER's significant growth, traction, and adoption among some of the nation's top insurance carriers, building contractors, and distributors is a testament not only to its unparalleled innovation, but also to its potential to redefine industries – like insurance and construction – that have been challenged by process inefficiencies for decades.

"The companies in our inaugural Insurtech 50 have built and harnessed new technologies to improve all aspects of the insurance value chain, from customer acquisition to underwriting and claims for a variety of different insurance products," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Together they are accelerating innovation across an industry that directly impacts human health and well-being."

Using the CB Insights platform , the research team picked these 50 private market vendors from a pool of over 2,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed hundreds of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

About HOVER

HOVER is developing an accurate and usable data set of physical property to deliver a simpler and more transparent home improvement experience. Used by contractors, insurance adjusters and homeowners alike, HOVER drives efficiencies with a mobile app that measures, designs, and estimates costs all in one place; smartphone photos transform into beautifully rendered, fully-measured 3D models of any home. For more information, visit hover.to .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

