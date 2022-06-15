Crestview Recovery Now In-Network With Blue Cross Blue Shield

PORTLAND, Ore., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestview Recovery, an accredited and evidence-based addiction treatment center in Portland, Oregon is now in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield. This means that Crestview Recovery can provide high-quality addiction treatment services to more people in need. Blue Cross Blue Shield now joins Shasta, Moda and Providence Health Plan as In-Network Providers for Crestview Recovery.

Crestview Recovery is committed to providing accessible, affordable and high-quality addiction treatment services. This in-network partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield will help us continue to provide these services to those who need it most.

Our doctors, therapists and staff members are excited to be able to offer their services to even more people than ever before. Addiction is a disease that does not discriminate, and Crestview Recovery wants to be able to help as many people as possible get the treatment they need to recover.

Blue Cross Blue Shield is a health insurance company that provides coverage to millions of Americans. It is one of the largest insurers in the United States and has a long history of providing quality health care coverage. Blue Cross Blue Shield offers a variety of plans and options, so individuals can find the right coverage for their needs. Whether people are looking for individual or family coverage, Blue Cross Blue Shield has a plan for them.

There are many benefits to being in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield. First, it means that Crestview Recovery can provide its services to more people in need. Second, as an in-network provider, Crestview Recovery can offer its services at a lower cost to Blue Cross Blue Shield members. This is because Blue Cross Blue Shield has negotiated a contract with Crestview Recovery that gives its members a discounted rate.

In addition, as an in-network provider, Crestview Recovery is held to a higher standard of care. This means that Blue Cross Blue Shield members can be confident they are receiving quality addiction treatment services.

About Crestview Recovery: Crestview Recovery is a premier drug rehab in the Pacific Northwest. It offers a variety of evidence-based treatment modalities, including individual and group therapy, 12-step support groups, and experiential therapies. All of Crestview Recovery's programs are individualized to meet the unique needs of each client.

SOURCE Crestview Recovery