SPARK™ CLEAR ALIGNERS PARTNERS WITH INTERNATIONAL STAR, MARK TUAN, TO GIFT LIFE CHANGING ORTHODONTIC TREATMENT TO FANS

BREA, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark™ Clear Aligners today announced in partnership with internationally famous member of K-Pop band Got7, singer, songwriter, gamer, and model, Mark Tuan, will be "Gifting Smiles" to five of his fans. Starting June 15th, 2022, the contest offers teens and adults the chance to win orthodontic treatment in conjunction with Spark Aligners "My True Smile" campaign. The campaign breaks away from convention by partnering with celebrities who have demonstrated vulnerability and inner strength that inspires their fans. Entrants are asked to share how a transformed smile with Spark Aligners would bring about a positive change that impacts their life.

Spark™ Clear Aligners partners with Mark Tuan, to gift life changing orthodontic treatment to fans. (PRNewswire)

"I am beyond excited that I am already seeing improvements on my teeth straightening journey with the help of my orthodontist. With the active lifestyle I live, recording and touring around the world, Spark Clear Aligners hasn't slowed me down. I was worried my treatment would be noticeable, especially when I'm modeling or out in public," said Mark Tuan. "My Spark Aligners are surprisingly comfortable and you can barely tell I am wearing them. I can't wait to give my fans across the U.S. a glimpse into how my treatment is changing my smile. I look forward to announcing the chance for five of my fans to help get the smile they want," he continued.

"We are always hearing how even a subtle change in someone's smile can bring a huge difference to their inner confidence, and how they interact with others," said Sheila Tan, Chief Marketing Officer of Spark Clear Aligners. "There are many reasons someone may benefit from orthodontic treatment but may not have the financial ability to pursue it. Insecurities in a smile may hold someone back in their career or have been the reason they were made fun of in school. With #MyTrueSmile campaign and the opportunity to gift smiles, we are excited about making the world a little bit happier," she continued.

Throughout Mark's orthodontist- directed treatment journey, he will give followers a unique look at the effectiveness of Spark Clear Aligners. Mark's shared experience of an improved smile will inspire his fans worldwide to embrace their true self.

For an opportunity to win:

Must be 18 years and old

Must reside in North America ( United States & Canada )

Must be a follower of @marktuan on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok

Must follow Spark on Instagram @sparkaligners

Must tag 2 friends on Spark's campaign announcement post

Must be qualified by a licensed orthodontist for prescription (provided by Ormco™)



(additional terms and conditions are available on the contest page) Complete the submission form at info.ormco.com/mark-tuan-contest-entry (additional terms and conditions are available on the contest page)

No purchase necessary to enter the "Gifting Smiles" contest.

To learn more about Mark's treatment journey with Spark Aligners, visit https://sparkaligners.com/mark-tuan/. Enter Spark's "Gifting Smiles" contest by visiting https://info.ormco.com/gifting-smiles-contest. The contest will run from June 15th to July 15th, 2022.

About the Spark™ Clear Aligner System

Spark™ Aligners are manufactured by Ormco™, a global leader in innovative orthodontics products, with 60 years of orthodontics expertise, R&D and high manufacturing standards. Ormco has helped doctors create more than 20 million smiles in more than 130 countries. Spark Aligners offer the latest advancements in clear aligners and a better patient experience. Trusted by orthodontists worldwide, Spark Aligners are clearer, more comfortable, and stain less than the leading aligner brand. Spark Aligners are made with TruGEN™ material, which is designed to provide more efficient and effective tooth movement compared to the leading aligner brand.* Spark Aligners are loved by patients: 100 percent of Spark patients surveyed would recommend Spark Clear Aligners to a friend.* For more information about Spark Aligners, visit www.sparkaligners.com .

*Data on file

Spark Clear Aligners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ormco Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spark Clear Aligners