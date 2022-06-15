TAB Announces Excellence under 45 Award Winners

Hill and Maykus honored with State Accolades

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) is honored to announce Ericka Hill and Eason Maykus as the 2022 Excellence under 45 Award winners. These individuals have committed themselves to their careers and to advancing the residential construction industry. They are primed to be future leaders in the industry. The duo will be honored during the Star Awards reception on Thursday, July 14. The evening event will take place on the second day of this year's Sunbelt Builders Show™ at the Dallas Hilton Anatole.

This awards program was created and developed by TAB's Young Professionals (YP) Council. YP's focus is to highlight and reward young professionals that have committed their time, efforts, and careers to the Texas residential homebuilding industry.

2022 EXCELLENCE UNDER 45 AWARD WINNERS

Ericka Hill | Purchasing and Estimating Agent | Ravenna Homes | Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA)

Eason Maykus | President | Maykus Homes | Greater Fort Worth Builders Association (GFWBA)

Hill has a rich work history, starting in the construction industry while working at the City of Missouri City taking in permits for various construction projects within the city. Later, Hill started her homebuilding experience when getting the opportunity to work for Gehan Homes as a starts coordinator. Next, Hill worked for Meritage Homes in the purchasing department. After years of experience, Hill went to work for small homebuilder Greeneco Builders. It was there that Hill realized she wanted to earn a degree and apply it to homebuilding. Hill now works for Ravenna Homes and was able to achieve their biggest accomplishment to date, creating the Purchasing Department. Hill was able to create the department and get it running within six months.

Hill is currently the BABA (Bay Area Builders Association) President for the third year in a row and a GHBA (Greater Houston Builders Association) board member. Hill recently became a TAB Board Director and joined the Professional Women in Building Council (PWB) where she has been able to demonstrate creativity and innovation by coming up with new ideas in hopes of bringing more industry partners to future events. Hill currently works with the event planning committee of the PWB and comes up with different places to hold events throughout the year. When Hill isn't planning events, she attends all events for the Young Professionals Council of the GHBA along with all the events for PWB, BABA, HomeAid Houston, and Volume Builders.

When Hill is not working or at an event, she is spending time with her husband and children. Hill loves going to the beach and hanging out with her large family. Recently, Hill has started skating, trying to skate at least once a month as a bonding experience with her children. To continue her contributions to the homebuilding industry, Hill volunteers her time and mentors children looking to make homebuilding their career.

Maykus is the president of Maykus Homes and Neighborhoods, a fourth-generation local builder that has organically grown for over 70 years to be a $50 million diverse company that is vertically integrated. Maykus develops neighborhoods from the ground up, builds homes, controls a title company, participates in a national buying group with other builders from around the country, and has an ownership interest in a bank/mortgage company. Maykus has led in a transition from building large, custom homes in a high-quality manner to a company that builds homes in more disciplined fashion with the same high quality and carefully manages these processes in manner allowing Maykus Homes and Neighborhoods to thrive.

Maykus is the current GFWBA 1st Vice President and will be installed as President on September 20, 2022. Maykus has also served on and Chaired the Young Professionals Committee, was the Showcase Home builder for Maykus Homes last project which returned a record $150,000 donation to the GFWBA and has served on the GFWBA Board of Directors since 2013. Maykus has led classes at Tarleton State in teaching students about the homebuilding industry and the merits of entering homebuilding as a valuable career. In his free time, Maykus has volunteered on several occasions to speak with various association groups to discuss his career, his business, and the importance of association membership and involvement. He has also traveled to Austin for Rally Day to speak directly with elected officials about the homebuilding industry.

Maykus is a husband and father to three children, a member of Whites Chapel United Methodist Church, and a Texas Tech alumnus. Maykus enjoys playing softball and golf and spending time with his extended family at their family retreat in the country.

ABOUT TAB: The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) is a trade association serving the needs of homebuilders, remodelers and land developers throughout Texas, as well as the companies that service them. Founded in 1946, TAB is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and has 26 local home builders associations and nearly 10,000 members across Texas. Representing over 723,000 jobs and more than $67.5 billion annually in the Texas economy, the state and local associations play a crucial role in providing housing for Texans. For more information about the Texas Association of Builders, visit www.TexasBuilders.org.

