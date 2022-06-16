EUROGERM announces the merger of EUROGERM USA and KB INGREDIENTS

EUROGERM is strengthening its presence in North America with the creation of EUROGERM KB LLC, a merger of EUROGERM USA and KB INGREDIENTS, a specialist in the manufacture, packaging and distribution of food ingredients.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the merger, the EUROGERM group is acquiring strategic assets for its development in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The complementary assets and combined expertise between the two companies, specializing in bakery ingredients, will make it possible to support current and future North American customers with optimal efficiency and responsiveness.

Located in New Jersey, with direct access to the East Coast, KB INGREDIENTS production and packaging plant will increase EUROGERM's production and distribution capacities in North America. EUROGERM USA, for its part, will provide access to the group's various elements of expertise: CSR, R&D, global sourcing, training, regulatory compliance, sensory evaluation.

The creation of EUROGERM KB LLC offers customers and vendors in the North American market the opportunity to work with an innovative and agile partner while benefiting from the support of an international group. The pooling of resources and particularly the supply of raw materials will generate strong purchasing synergies, a major advantage during this period of inflation.

United around common values -integrity, respect, commitment and passion for success- EUROGERM USA and KB INGREDIENTS will share within EUROGERM KB LLC the same ambition in the service of their customers: Feeding a better future!

"We are very pleased with this merger between our two companies. EUROGERM KB LLC will allow us to strengthen the proximity with our customers, to develop and offer new expertise, particularly in the field of pastry". Jean-François HONORÉ, President of the EUROGERM Group, Ben KANSAKAR, CEO of EUROGERM USA and Brad KEATING, Founder and CEO of KB INGREDIENTS.

About EUROGERM

Specialist in ingredients and solutions for the wheat-flour-bread-pastry sector, EUROGERM has supported its customers since its creation in 1989, in each of their developments. Recognized as an expert in crispiness, softness, taste and texture, EUROGERM shares its passion for bread and pastries for beautiful, good and healthy products, sources of satisfaction and pleasure.

The group in figures: Turnover €133m (2021) – More than 500 employees – 15 subsidiaries worldwide

www.eurogerm.com

