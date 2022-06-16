Industry Heavyweight Jason Volper Joins Integrum Worldwide as SVP of Creative

Volper brings decades of experience across all forms of creative mediums and his addition to the team will have him supporting creatives across Integrum's collective of marketing agencies.

LOS ANGELES , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum Worldwide, the Apollo Capital Corp and M2B Growth Enterprises backed collective, today announced that creative heavyweight Jason Volper has joined the company as SVP of Creative. Volper adds to an exceptional leadership team that supports Integrum's two agencies Storia and Chalk and will be responsible for driving all creative initiatives across Integrum Worldwide's growing collective of agencies.

Volper teams up with Integrum Worldwide after an extensive career working with some of the top brands and marketing agencies in the world. Prior to Integrum, Volper co-founded his agency Ferocious Cow with then partner Rohan Caesar. During his tenure at Ferocious Cow, Jason co-led creative and led production for award winning campaigns like Century 21 Real Estate's "Connect2the1" Film Series, which won two AVA Digital Awards .

Volper also led numerous campaigns for Marriott Hotels, which included the "Courtyard Marriott Lobby Live at Grand Central featuring John Legend" and the two most prolific airport experiential marketing campaigns in history "The Courtyard Marriott Lobby Zones" and "The SpringHill Suites Comfort Zones". Also while at Ferocious Cow, Volper led Godiva's largest new product launch ever with the "Chocoiste Decadence Goes Mobile Tour", which was a Gold Reggie winner.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Integrum Worldwide and getting to be part of their unique approach to building a fast growing marketing agency collective. The leadership here, as well as the private equity partners behind Integrum are super supportive and value the importance of creative-led marketing solutions," said Volper.

Volper brings deep experience in creative across mediums ranging from experiential marketing to branded content and even traditional TV, radio and print, along with leading and inspiring teams of multi-disciplined creatives. Volper also has extensive experience in production, and a reputation for ensuring great creative translates all the way through to execution.

Prior to running his own agency in Ferocious Cow, Volper was a Creative Director at Momentum Worldwide and was responsible for working on campaigns for Fortune 500 Clients like American Express and Verizon Wireless, amongst others. Specifically, Volper led AOL's Concert for Schools campaign featuring Dave Matthews Band in Central Park, as well as multiple programs for American Express that raised millions of dollars for VH1's Save the Music Foundation, including "Sting Live at The Blue 5 in Grant Park".

"We strongly believe that talent builds great organizations and Jason is exemplary. We are excited to have him as part of the Integrum Worldwide leadership team and look forward to what he brings to the group in the near future," said Daniel Kordash of M2B Growth Enterprises, one of Integrum Worldwide's principal backers.

ABOUT INTEGRUM WORLDWIDE

Integrum Worldwide is a collective of specialist agencies including Storia and Chalk. Together, they believe in the power of combining the radical creativity of independents with the seamless integration of a one-stop-shop.

The collective is a host of agencies in the marketing services space including branding, creative, paid media, search engine optimization, and experiential marketing. Through this model, Integrum Worldwide delivers scalable, measurable, and integrated marketing solutions that deliver results. In addition, Integrum Worldwide is focused on developing a best in class corporate culture and putting sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and its overall employee population first.

The Integrum Worldwide marketing agency collective focuses on clients in the middle and upper market with a roster that includes Jennifer Adams, Steven Soderbergh's Singani 63, PBS, Edrington Americas, We Are Memphis, Cyrcurion, Xcellerate 35, Chemtech, and Beauty Magnet. The collective has teams in the United States, Canada, South America, and India.

