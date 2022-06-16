TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS ACQUIRES 15-PROPERTY INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $39.2M

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, today announced the purchase of an industrial portfolio totaling 15 properties across eight states in some of the most competitive markets in the U.S. Total purchase price was $39.2 million.

Hilliard, OH W.W. Williams building, one of a 15-property portfolio acquired recently by Tempus Realty Partners. (PRNewswire)

The 458,297-square-foot portfolio includes 15 facilities located in Alabama, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. Each facility in the transaction is fully occupied by W.W. Williams, an industrial distribution repair and service company.

"We're really excited to have a collection of industrial properties in great locations with the opportunity for our team to add value over time" Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners CEO, said. "Additionally, we're pleased to offer our partners this opportunity to invest in a collection of high- quality properties occupied by a well-respected tenant."

W.W. Williams, founded in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and most diversified industrial distribution repair and service companies in the United States. The company will remain a long-term tenant across each of the 15 facilities purchased by Tempus.

ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS

Tempus Realty Partners is an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. The General Partners of Tempus include Dan Andrews, Kevin Huchingson, Mark Saviers and Isaac Smith.

