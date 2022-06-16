TIMESHARE RENTALS AND RESALES ARE BOOMING IN 2022 -- AND NOT JUST WITH BOOMERS

TIMESHARE RENTALS AND RESALES ARE BOOMING IN 2022 -- AND NOT JUST WITH BOOMERS

RedWeek Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary As The Timeshare Industry's Most Trusted Voice With Massive Growth

SEATTLE, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RedWeek, the largest, most reputable online timeshare rental platform, has weathered the travel industry's ups and downs — and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with major growth.

Co-founded in 2002 by Internet pioneer Randy Conrads, RedWeek boasts an audience of more than 2.7 million and an A+ Better Business Bureau rating. Owners can offer their timeshares to travelers when they aren't using them, and travelers receive excellent accommodations at prices that beat hotels. With fast, transparent transactions, it's one of travel's best-kept secrets.

More people are getting in on the secret. RedWeek bookings for summer travel in 2022 are up more than 200 percent from 2021 and up more than 750 percent from the pandemic downturn year of 2020. Additionally, RedWeek is on track for its best year ever for timeshare sales in 2022. In 2021, the company saw a 43 percent increase in inquiries and offers on timeshares for sale, compared to the same dates in 2019 when timeshares were moving towards their peak.

The timeshare marketplace has typically been dominated by baby boomers, but millennial travelers are discovering timeshare-centric travel. In tandem with the rise of the "sharing economy" of Uber and Airbnb, millennials have found the flexibility and variety that they seek in the timeshare world.

About RedWeek.com

Founded in 2002, RedWeek is the largest, most reputable online timeshare marketplace with an audience of more than 2.6 million and an A+ Better Business Bureau rating. Timeshare owners and travelers alike come to RedWeek to read exclusive resort ratings and reviews, access our detailed resort information, and browse thousands of timeshare rental and resale postings or advertise their own timeshare for rent or sale. Since these rentals are offered at owner-direct rental prices, they're almost always drastically cheaper than resort prices. For more information, visit www.RedWeek.com.

