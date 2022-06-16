Wellness Brand TRIZIE Expands into North America as Interest in Digestive Health Products Soars

The expansion follows the brand's overwhelming success in the Philippines, generating over $1.2 million in revenue within the first 12 months, outgrowing the entire digestive health segment in the Philippines by 151%.

MANILA, Philippines, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIZIE, a Southeast-Asian, multi-awarded wellness brand focusing on natural and scientifically-blended ingredients to improve gut and skin health, announces its North American market expansion.

Trizie's Natural Gut and Skin Supplements - including the best-selling Trizie Fiber made of 4 types of fiber and 5 types of antioxidant-rich superfood (PRNewswire)

The expansion comes after the brand's overwhelming success in the Philippines. Despite being pandemic-born in October 2020 and bootstrapped at USD 200,000, the Thai-originated brand found traction right after its launch in the Philippines, generating over USD 1.2 million in revenue in its first year. TRIZIE also managed to outgrow the total Digestive Health category in the Philippines, with 151% quarter on quarter growth (QoQ) compared to the category's growth of 104% QoQ.

In the Philippines, the product consistently tops the rank in the category of health across e-commerce platforms and has bagged multiple awards, including the coveted Cosmopolitan Beauty Awards. According to TRIZIE Philippines' CEO Katrina Eusebio, this remarkable reception keys up the decision for TRIZIE to break out of its Southeast Asian shell.

"While key tastemakers have vetted our product in the Philippines, we believe that the need to improve gut and skin health also resonates with people across the globe. It is a momentous achievement for us to launch in the USA and Canada and introduce TRIZIE to a wider audience," said Eusebio.

The company's expansion strategy will likely pay off. Based on a recent Euromonitor Survey, digestive health is the fastest-growing category in the Health and Wellness sphere, growing steadily at 5.5% per year. In Western markets like the US and Canada, a strong preference for a holistic and natural approach to gut health is also found, making TRIZIE poised to grab a slice of the region's digestive health market.

The gut health market is also expected to gain further traction globally, according to TRIZIE's Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Darla Bautista. "The importance of sustaining healthy habits is something that we learned since launching our products during the pandemic. Post COVID-19, consumers worldwide are likely to continue gravitating towards natural products like TRIZIE, which have been proven to promote preventative health benefits."

TRIZIE Clean Fiber, the brand's best-selling flagship product, is a natural dietary fiber supplement containing a unique Thermogenic Multi-Fiber blend with superfoods designed to promote digestive health, stimulate weight loss, and increase metabolism. Setting TRIZIE apart from its competitors are the variety of flavour options such as apple, passionfruit, grape and most recently introduced, peach fiber.

Since its introduction, the brand has been well received by the Asian health market with over 20,000 TRIZIE Tribe community members.

TRIZIE is now available in the US and Canada through Filipino-led retailers PNY Beauty, Modern Binibini, and Glow Bella. Wider distribution channels in North America, which will include Amazon, TRIZIE's direct-international shipping, and in-store distributions, are in the pipeline for late 2022.

For more information, visit www.trizie.com.

About TRIZIE

Established in October 2020, TRIZIE is a wellness brand that focuses on natural, scientifically blended blends to improve gut and skin health. The brand is on a mission to provide a clean start to wellness, promoting an inclusive space and body positivity, where "healthy" is defined not by the numbers on the scale but by mindful nourishment.

