Camilo Concha Co-Founder of Bitcoin IRA Wins EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Greater Los Angeles Award

Concha has been honored by EY as an industry pioneer and ambitious leader

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Camilo Concha Co-Founder of Bitcoin IRA was named a winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Greater Los Angeles Award. The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award, now in its 36th year, is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Camilo Concha, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bitcoin IRA. (PRNewswire)

Concha was selected by an esteemed panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes. Concha was awarded the honor during a ceremony on Thursday, June 16.

"I want to congratulate all the other finalists alongside me. To be named a winner as one of EY's Entrepreneurs of the Year 2022® Greater Los Angeles, is a true honor and want to thank EY for this recognition," said Concha.

"I'm proud of what we have built, and the award is a testament to the amazing work accomplished by our talented team of leaders and dedicated employees at Bitcoin IRA". Concha goes on to say, "I have spent my entire career as an entrepreneur and have been devoted to building companies and products that help people and have a lasting impact. My guiding light as an entrepreneur is staying focused on our mission in helping Americans retire and it has been a big part of the company's success."

Bitcoin IRA is the world's first and most trusted, full-service crypto IRA platform with a mission to help Americans retire. The company pioneered the crypto IRA space and simplified the complex process, allowing users to buy, sell, and swap over 60 cryptocurrencies in their self-directed retirement account safely and securely. With the first-ever crypto IRA mobile app, Bitcoin IRA's platform is available in real-time, 24/7, in all 50 states. As an industry leader, it has a fully integrated trust company, in addition to exclusive relationships with industry-leading, multi-signature digital wallets, like BitGo.

Under Concha's leadership, Bitcoin IRA has processed billions in transactions and has over 150,000 users, with more than 3,500 5-star reviews. Bitcoin IRA offers up to $7001 million in custody insurance coverage for digital assets. Plus, the company embraces diversity across its organization, being comprised of 50% minorities. As the media's go-to source for thought leadership, it averages 300 interviews per year from major outlets, including Forbes, CNBC, Bloomberg, CoinDesk TV, and The Wall Street Journal.

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first and most trusted digital asset IRA technology platform that allows users to buy & sell cryptocurrencies for their self-directed retirement accounts.

They provide a secure[i] self-trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts. Users can set up a qualified digital asset IRA, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US-based exchange, and store funds in industry-leading multi-signature digital wallets.

Bitcoin IRA has processed billions in transactions and has over 150,000 users with more than 3,500 5-star user reviews. The platform has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

i Security may vary based on asset chosen and custody solution available.

Bitcoin IRA (PRNewswire)

