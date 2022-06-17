Creators' Legal Announces Listing Partnership with App Sumo

OAKLAND, Calif., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creators' Legal announced today a listing partnership with App Sumo, a leading product discovery site.

App Sumo will host a discounted subscription for App Sumo users of the Creators' Legal platform. The placement of Creators' Legal on App Sumo coincides with Creators' Legal recent release of their third version of the product. The listing will go live on June 17, 2022.

The newest version of Creators' Legal includes a contract editor to allow creators the freedom to fully edit their contracts. It also includes the ability to add company logos in the contract. These new features are a step towards Creators' Legal shift to provide a fully integrated legal platform for independent production companies as well as independent creators.

"We are very happy to be on the App Sumo platform, it is a well-known brand in software and product discovery". Said Eric Farber, the Founder, and CEO of Creators' Legal.

Creators' Legal is the first and only DIY legal platform built for the Creator Economy. With close to 50 million people in the United States earning a living off content creation Creators' Legal is quickly becoming the tool of choice for the community.

Creators' Legal has over 170 contracts in more than 10 Creator categories including filmmakers, musicians, NFT creators, Podcasters, Web Series, Digital Creators, and more. The products are available on a per-use basis or through subscription. Creators' Legal boasts close to 1000 creators using the platform for their creative legal contracts. There is also an educational 2 program for students and faculty of creative schools and programs. All can be found at www.CreatorsLegal.com.

