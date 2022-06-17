IRNT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Ironnet Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 21, 2022

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Ironnet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ironnet-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=28675&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Ironnet between September 15, 2021 and December 15, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 21, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Ironnet, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had materially overstated its business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly- issued FY 2022 financial guidance; (iii) the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete, and not otherwise misleading; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked any reasonable basis in fact at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law